Four 24x7 control rooms set up in Kapurthala dist to tackle exigencies

In light of the recent escalation in tensions between India and Pakistan, the Kapurthala district administration has established four 24-hour control rooms to assist the public during any unforeseen or emergency situations.

These control rooms have been set up with the objective of providing immediate assistance and information to residents in case of any untoward incidents. Each facility will remain operational round-the-clock, ensuring uninterrupted support for the people of the district.

A district-level control room has been set up at the camp office of the Deputy Commissioner in Kapurthala. The contact number for this central control room is 01822-231990, and it will be overseen by a Superintendent Grade-1 from the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

Advertisement

ADC (General) Navneet Kaur Bal and ADC, Phagwara, Dr Akshita Gupta said additionally, three sub-divisional control rooms have been established across the district: Phagwara sub-division, located in Room No. 8 of the Tehsil office, contact number 01824-260794; Sultanpur Lodhi sub-division, located in Tehsil office, reachable at 77079-47917; Bholath sub-division, can be contacted on 01822-244202.

Phagwara SDM Jashanjit Singh appealed to the citizens to use these contact numbers to seek help or report any issues that may arise due to the prevailing circumstances.

Advertisement

The administration has assured full preparedness and prompt response to safeguard public interest. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal said that in case of necessity of a blackout, the public would be informed through different media as blackout will start immediately after the siren is sounded.