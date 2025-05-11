DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jalandhar / Four 24x7 control rooms set up in Kapurthala dist to tackle exigencies

Four 24x7 control rooms set up in Kapurthala dist to tackle exigencies

In light of the recent escalation in tensions between India and Pakistan, the Kapurthala district administration has established four 24-hour control rooms to assist the public during any unforeseen or emergency situations. These control rooms have been set up with...
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:30 AM May 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

In light of the recent escalation in tensions between India and Pakistan, the Kapurthala district administration has established four 24-hour control rooms to assist the public during any unforeseen or emergency situations.

These control rooms have been set up with the objective of providing immediate assistance and information to residents in case of any untoward incidents. Each facility will remain operational round-the-clock, ensuring uninterrupted support for the people of the district.

A district-level control room has been set up at the camp office of the Deputy Commissioner in Kapurthala. The contact number for this central control room is 01822-231990, and it will be overseen by a Superintendent Grade-1 from the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

Advertisement

ADC (General) Navneet Kaur Bal and ADC, Phagwara, Dr Akshita Gupta said additionally, three sub-divisional control rooms have been established across the district: Phagwara sub-division, located in Room No. 8 of the Tehsil office, contact number 01824-260794; Sultanpur Lodhi sub-division, located in Tehsil office, reachable at 77079-47917; Bholath sub-division, can be contacted on 01822-244202.

Phagwara SDM Jashanjit Singh appealed to the citizens to use these contact numbers to seek help or report any issues that may arise due to the prevailing circumstances.

Advertisement

The administration has assured full preparedness and prompt response to safeguard public interest. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal said that in case of necessity of a blackout, the public would be informed through different media as blackout will start immediately after the siren is sounded.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper