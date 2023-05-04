Four booked for duping Phagwara man of Rs 4.75 lakh

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 3

On a complaint lodged by Veerpal Gangwadd, a resident of Chahal Nagar, Phagwara, the police have registered a case against four persons on the charge of duping the victim of Rs 4.75 lakh.

The case has been registered against the suspects under Section 66D of the Information Technology (IT) Act and Section 420 of the IPC.

The suspects have been identified as Arjun Tharu, a resident of Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, Irak Shrestha of Darjeeling, West Bengal, Swaenendu Dass and Bidhut Varun Dass, both residents of Mednipur, West Bengal.

The victim told the police that a girl named Linda called him from a mobile number +447404568928 and told him that she was working as a wine analyst in a mobile application named GIC. She asked him to invest in the GIC to earn more.

The victim, who got influenced by the girl, transferred a sum of Rs 4.75 lakh in the GIC account. He neither could earn anything nor got his money back. SP Phagwara Mukhtiar Rai said the police were investigating the matter.