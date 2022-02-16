In brief

Four booked for theft in shahkot

Four booked for theft in shahkot

Photo for representation only.

Our Correspondent

Shahkot: The police have booked four thieves on the charge of stealing motor wires. The investigating officer (IO) Dharmindar Singh said the accused have been identified as Rajan, Harril, Raja and Chhotu of Malsian village, Jagdeep Singh, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that the accused had stolen wires from his motor. The IO said a case under Section 379 of the IPC has been registered against the accused and further investigations are on. OC

11 booked on assault charge

Lohian: The police have booked 11 persons, including five women, on the charges of house trespass and assault. The investigating officer (IO) said the accused have been identified as Balwant Singh and his son Gurbakash Singh, residents of Kothe village and nine accomplices. Surindar Singh, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that the accused barged into his house on February 7 and assaulted him, his mother and threatened him with dire consequences. A case has been registered. OC

CM Channi visits Nurmahal Dera

Nurmahal: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi visited Divya Jayoti Jagriti Sansthan on Monday and paid his obeisance. He also held a closed-door meeting with management. He was accompanied by Jalandhar MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh and Navjot Singh Dahiya, Congress candidate from Nakodar constituency. OC

Model polling booth in Nakodar

Nakodar: One model polling station and one women polling station have been set up in Nakodar constituency to enhance participation of voters. Nakodar SDM-cum-Returning-Officer Poonam Singh said Government Senior Secondary School (Girls) in Shankar village will function as women polling booth and Government Senior Secondary School polling station will function as model polling booth. She said the focus would be on accessibility, furniture, provision of basic amenities, medical facilities, sitting arrangements and toilets in the polling stations. There are a total of 252 polling booths in the Nakodar Assembly constituency. OC

Selling illicit liquor: 1 booked

Nurmahal: The Bilga police have booked a villager on the charge of selling country-made liquor. The investigating officer (IO) Buta Ram said 11 bottles of illicit liquor were seized from the possession of the accused identified as Baljindar Singh, a resident of Burj Hassan village. The IO said cases under Sections 61/1/14 of the Punjab Excise Act has been registered against the accused and motorcycle was siezed.

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

'Happiness zones' in government schools of Jammu division to help kids beat Covid stress

Key suspect in R-Day violence Deep Sidhu killed in road accident

Video: Salman Khan draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?

