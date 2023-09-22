Four booked on assault charge

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked four persons, including a woman, on the charge of assaulting a man. Investigating officer (IO) Jagtar Singh said the suspects had been identified as Sukhwinder, alias Lakha, a resident of Malsian village, her two sons Ansh and Vishal, and Surinder, alias Chinda, a resident of the same village. Harjinder Singh, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that the suspects attacked him with weapons on September 11. The IO said a case under Sections 323, 324 and 34 of the IPC had been registered. OC

PO lands in police net

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have arrested a proclaimed offender. Investigating officer Rannjit Singh said the accused had been identified as Malkit Singh, alias Lovpreet, a resident of Bau Pur Bet village falling under the Shahkot police station. He was wanted in a case of drug peddling. OC

Eight booked for affray

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have booked eight persons on the charge of affray. Investigating officer (IO) Rannjit Singh said the suspects had been identified as Amandeep Singh, alias Amna, a resident of Mohalla Ajit Nagar, Kapurthala, Ajay, a resident of Guru Nanak Pura, Nakodar, Gurdeep Singh, a resident of Mohalla Bhaghiar Pura, Nakodar, Minish Kumar, alias Manni, a resident of Mohalla Jatt Pura, Kapurthala, Rinka and Gopi, residents of Lakhan Kalan village in Kapurthala, Gol, alias Gangsar, a resident of Kapurthala, and some unidentified accomplices. The IO said the suspects and their accomplices were boarding two vehicles parked at the Ambedkar Chowk with weapons to attack someone. The IO said a case under Section 160 (affray) of the IPC had been registered against the suspects and their accomplices. OC

Man held for snatching

Phagwara: The police, with the help of people, arrested a snatcher who was running away after snatching gold earrings from a woman near the Phagwara Bus Stand on Wednesday Afternoon. As per reports, the victim, identified as Vidya Devi, a resident of Zirakpur, was waiting for an auto-rickshaw. The suspect snatched her gold earrings and tried to flee. The victim raised an alarm following which the police with help of the residents arrested the suspect, identified as Surjit Singh, a resident of Sarhaal Mandi village near Goraya. The police have registered a case.

