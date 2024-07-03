Four booked on murder charge

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked four persons, including a woman, on the charges of murder and conspiracy. Station House Officer (SHO) Aman Saini said the suspects had been identified as Inderjit Kaur, a resident of Parjian Khurd village, her sons Tirath Ram and Sarabjit, alias Saabi, and Sukhjit Singh a resident of the same village. The SHO said the suspects murdered Lakhvir Singh, a resident of Parjian Khurd village. Jaswinder Kaur, a resident of Parjian Khurd village, told the police that Inderjit Kaur and Sukhjit Singh used abusive language against her father-in-law Lakhvir Singh on the morning of June 30. They instigated Tirath Ram and Sarabjit to attack him with weapons. The complainant said a land dispute was the reason behind the attack on her father-in-law. A case has been registered against the suspects. Raids are being conducted to nab the suspects. OC

Man takes wrong medicine, dies

Phagwara: A Shahkot resident died after consuming wrong medicine. Investigating officer Sulinder Singh said the deceased had been identified as Gurpal Singh, a resident of Bhirra Bazar, Shahkot. Mandeep Kaur told the police that her husband consumed wrong medicine by mistake and died. The police handed over the body to the family after the post-mortem examination.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Phagwara