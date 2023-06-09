Four held with 1.5-kg heroin, drug money

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 8

The CIA staff of the police today nabbed four persons and seized 1.5-kg heroin, Rs 53,000 drug money, a country-made pistol of 315 bore, live cartridge, and a car from their possession.

The arrested accused have been identified as Lovepreet Singh, alias Raja, Jasbir Singh, alias Padda, Vikas, alias Rubal, and Haripal, alias Hari.

Harvinder Singh Virk, DCP Investigation said a police party led by CIA staff in-charge Inderjit Singh were on routine checking near T-point Railway Colony near Gurunanak Pura when they noticed a Swift car bearing number PB09-AM-9550 crossing from nearby railway quarters. He said the police team stopped the car on suspicion and during checking 1.5-kg heroin, one country-made pistol, one live cartridge, Rs 53,000 drug money and an electronic weighing scale were recovered from their possession.

He said a case under Sections 21C, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act had been registered against the accused at the Navi Baradari police station. He added that police teams were investigating from where they procured heroin and the weapon, and if they were going to deliver it to someone in the city.