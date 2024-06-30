Four killed as car, truck collide head-on

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, June 29

Four persons, including a child, were killed while one suffered serious injuries when the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a truck near Adda Saran on the Tanda road here today.

According to the police, they got information about the incident near the petrol pump in Tanda early this morning. The car occupants were going from Tanda to the PGI, Chandigarh, while the truck was going from Hoshiarpur to Tanda.

A woman, who suffered serious injuries, has been referred to the Amritsar Medical College.

The truck driver fled the spot leaving the vehicle behind, the police said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hoshiarpur