Four miscreants try to rob brother-sister duo

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 16

Four people, including an armed woman, stopped a man and his sister travelling in a car from Hoshiarpur to Garhshankar near Goliyan village and allegedly tried to rob them.

It has been alleged that the suspects, claiming to be police personnel, had earlier tried to stop the duo near Dansiwal village. In a complaint to the police, RK Rana, a resident of Garhshankar, said that his son’s brother-in-law was coming towards Garhshankar from Hoshiarpur with his sister. During this time, an armed woman and three men, in a Bolero vehicle, first tried to stop their car near Dansiwal village between Saila Khurd and Garhshankar. After this, they managed to stop them at Goliyan village, while claiming themselves to be police personnel.

Rana alleged that the four suspects abused his son’s brother-in-law and his sister, physically assaulted them, tried to pull them out of the car, and snatch the car keys and mobile phones. After hearing the commotion, nearby people gathered on the spot and the suspects fled from there. Garhshankar Station House Officer Gurinderjit Singh said matter was being investigated.

#Hoshiarpur