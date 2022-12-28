Four of in-laws booked for sodomy, assault

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, December 27

The Nakodar city police have booked four members of an in-laws’ family on the charge of performing an unnatural act on a woman and assaulting her. Investigating officer (IO) Daljit Kaur said the accused are Bikramjit of Aalo Wal village, his mother Raman and sisters Parveen and Joti.

Still at large A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 377, 323 and 34 of the IPC. No arrests have been made yet, but raids to nab the absconding accused are under way.

The complainant had told the police that she had got married to Bikaramjit about ten years ago. She has claimed that he is a drug addict.

She alleged that her husband used to watch porn videos and then forcibly perform unnatural acts on her. When met with resistance from her, he allegedly used to thrash her.

The victim said she felt too embarrassed to open up to her parents about it. Her in-laws, on the other hand, felt that it was her duty to satisfy her husband.

The victim said on the night of December 18, her husband returned home in an inebriated state, and insisted on performing a sexual act on her. She came rushing out of the room because she did not feel comfortable, but her in-laws allegedly grabbed her by the hair and brutally thrashed her. She fell unconscious some time after the incident. On regaining her consciousness, she told her parents about the incident, who then rushed her to the Nakodar Civil Hospital.

