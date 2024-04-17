Four pledge to donate body, 12 eyes

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, April 16

Rotary Eye Bank and Corneal Transplantation Society, Hoshiarpur, in collaboration with Sri Guru Ravidas Managing Committee, Sekhowal, organised

an organ donation camp on the birth anniversary of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar in the premises of Sri Guru

Ravidas Ji Gurudwara. Four people filled the forms for body donation and 12

people filled the forms for eye donation.

#Hoshiarpur #Organ Donation