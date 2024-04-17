Four pledge to donate body, 12 eyes

Garhshankar, April 16
Rotary Eye Bank and Corneal Transplantation Society, Hoshiarpur, in collaboration with Sri Guru Ravidas Managing Committee, Sekhowal, organised
an organ donation camp on the birth anniversary of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar in the premises of Sri Guru
Ravidas Ji Gurudwara. Four people filled the forms for body donation and 12
people filled the forms for eye donation.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Three days before poll, top Naxalite among 29 killed in Bastar gunfight
3 security men hurt | AK-47, Insas among arms seized | Modi ...
‘Not off the hook’: Supreme Court to Patanjali founders Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna
Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna tender apologies
Ayodhya is in incomparable bliss: PM Modi in Ram Navami greetings
He said the memories of that moment continue to pulsate with...
Supreme Court junks idea of physical counting of VVPAT slips
Says not practicable | Defers hearing till tomorrow — day be...