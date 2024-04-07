Four teams make it to hockey semifinals on Day 2

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 6

On Day 2 of the first Surjit five-a-side Women’s Gold Cup Hockey Tournament, hosted by Surjit Hockey Society at the Olympian Surjit Hockey Stadium, Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, Punjab XI, Haryana XI, and Union Bank of India, Mumbai, secured a berth in the semifinals.

Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, will face Union Bank of India, Mumbai, while Haryana XI will clash with Punjab XI in the semifinals.

In the first match of Pool B, Haryana XI outpaced Central Railway, Mumbai, (4-3) clinching second victory in the league round.

In Pool A, Punjab XI and Northern Railway, Delhi, settled for a draw (4-4), with both teams earning a point each. Notable performances included Simranjeet Kaur’s hat-trick for Punjab XI and goals from Devka Sen and Bharati Saroya for Northern Railway.

Continuing their winning streak in Pool B, Haryana XI edged out CRPF, Delhi, (5-4) in a hard-fought contest. The team secured spot in the semi-finals with nine points. Bhatri’s hat-trick propelled Haryana XI to victory.

In fourth match of Pool A, Punjab XI emerged victorious against SAI, Sonipat, (4-1) securing their first win in the league round. Captain Mithali’s two goals played a pivotal role in Punjab XI’s triumph.

Union Bank of India, Mumbai, sealed their semi-final berth by defeating Central Railway, Mumbai, (3-2) in a closely contested match, maintaining their momentum with six points in the league round.

Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, continued their impressive run in Pool B, overpowering Northern Railway, Delhi, (5-2) and securing nine points in total. The team dominated with a halftime lead of 3-1.

