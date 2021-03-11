Shahkot: Four travel agents booked for duping residents of Rs 33 lakh

Our Correspondent

Shahkot: The Shahkot police have booked four travel agents on the charge of duping four residents of Rs 33 lakh on the pretext of sending them abroad. Station House Officer (SHO) HS Maan said the accused have been identified as Pardeep Kumar, his wife Priyanka Sharma, daughter Priya Sharma and Kala, a resident of Chak Singh village under Dharam Kot police station in Moga. The SHO said three persons complained to the Jalandhar (rural) SSP that they had paid money to the accused for facilitating their migration abroad. However, they neither sent them abroad nor returned the money. Cases under Sections 406 (breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC have been registered against the accused. OC

108 ambulance staff honoured

Hoshiarpur: A special welfare programme was organised by 108 ambulance service on Friday at the office of Civil Surgeon under the chairmanship of Assistant Civil Surgeon Dr Pawan Kumar in which two pharmacists and six ambulance drivers were honoured. Pharmacists Parminder Singh (Tanda), Navjot Singh (Dasuya) and ambulance drivers Gurpreet Singh (Hoshiarpur), Kulwinder Singh (Mahilpur) Satnam Singh ((Hoshiarpur) and Lakhwinder Singh (Mahilpur) were felicitated by Assistant Civil Surgeon Dr Pawan Kumar and Deputy Medical Commissioner Dr Harbans Kaur by handing over letters of commendation for their outstanding performance and services. OC

Nawanshahr ADC (G) takes charge

Nawanshahr: A 2012 batch PCS officer Rajiv Kumar Verma joined as the Additional Deputy Commissioner (G) of Nawanshahr on Friday. Verma was recently transferred from Jalandhar, where he was posted as the RTA Secretary. He had also served as the ADC of Phagwara and Pathankot and the PUDA ACA in Jalandhar in the past. He had started his career as a tehsildar. Assuming the charge, the ADC (G) said he would accord top priority to further implement the schemes of the government in an effective manner. TNS

Land freed from illegal occupants

Hoshiarpur: The Forest Department, Hoshiarpur, got illegal occupation removed from seven acres of land in Bassi Purani villlage. Forest Range Officer Sanjeev Kumar said this government land of the Forest Department was occupied by the concerned persons for a long time. He said today where the possession of this land has been freed, the pillars have also been set up to mark the said land. OC

10-year jail for raping minor

Lohian: The Additional District and Sessions Judge Sarabjit Singh Dhaliwal has sentenced Aakash Deep, a resident of Jagrall village, under Jamsher Sadar Police Station to ten-year imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a minor girl. He was also slapped a fine of Rs`30,000. The Lohian Khas police had booked the accused on March 20, 2020.