Four women, accomplice arrested for stealing cloth

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 4

The Jalandhar Rural police today arrested five persons - four women and a man - for stealing cloth from fabric rolls at a shop here.

Jeeshan, a resident of Kairana in UP and presently residing in Bara Pind in Goraya, told the police that he had been working at a cloth shop near the Goraya bus stand. Four women aged between 35 and 60 came to his shop yesterday and asked him to show ladies suits. They left the shop without purchasing any suit. Later, he came to know that cloth was missing from four fabric rolls.

He came out of the shop and started chasing the women, who fled towards Jalandhar side in an auto. He managed to stop the auto with the help of passersby and recovered the stolen cloth from the women.

The women have been identified as Kamlesh, Kanta, Balwinder Kaur, alias Billo and Neetu, all residents of Ganna Pind, Phillaur. The police also arrested their accomplice identified as Lakhwinder Kumar, a resident of Ganna Pind, Phillaur.

A case under Sections 380, 454 and 411 of the IPC was registered against them at the Phillaur police station on November 3. The police said they would obtain their remand for further questioning.

