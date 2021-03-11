Four-year-old raped in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 25

A four-year-old girl has been allegedly raped at his residence at Laddhewali here on April 17. The matter came to light after the victim complained of severe pain in her private parts.

The victim’s mother, who is a nurse at a private hospital here, said she first thought that her daughter had been injured while playing, and the pain is due to any internal injury. She said when she took her daughter to the hospital, the doctors told her that she has been raped.

Rama Mandi SHO Navdeep Singh said they have received the complaint from the victim’s mother on Sunday. A case under Section 354 of the IPC and Sections 3(b), 4, 5 (m) (n) of the POSCO Act has been registered against the accused.

He said a police team visited the hospital on Sunday after doctors’ reports confirmed that the girl has been a victim of sexual abuse. “Victim’s mother had named her husband, his elder brother and father-in-law in the FIR. She has also said her husband is a drug addict.