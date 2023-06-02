FRCP fellowship for city cardiologist

Jalandhar, June 1
Dr Harnoor Singh Pruthi, consultant cardiologist at Capitol Hospital, has been awarded fellowship of the Royal College of Physicians (FRCP), London. The fellowship was awarded at a convocation held last month in London.
The RCP is a British professional body dedicated to improving the practice of medicine, mainly through the accreditation of physicians by examination. The Royal College of Physicians mentions in its communication that the RCP fellowship is a mark of excellence for physicians globally.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Ex-CJ committee to probe Manipur violence, another panel for peace
Shah appeals for surrender of arms, says dialogue only way f...
India, Nepal agree to resolve border dispute
PM flags off cargo train from Bihar to Nepal
Khaps to meet Prez over WFI president
Mahapanchayat in Kurukshetra today to chalk out future cours...
Now, periodic table off Class X syllabi
2nd science topic to be removed by NCERT after Darwin’s theo...