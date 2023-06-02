FRCP fellowship for city cardiologist

Jalandhar, June 1

Dr Harnoor Singh Pruthi, consultant cardiologist at Capitol Hospital, has been awarded fellowship of the Royal College of Physicians (FRCP), London. The fellowship was awarded at a convocation held last month in London.

The RCP is a British professional body dedicated to improving the practice of medicine, mainly through the accreditation of physicians by examination. The Royal College of Physicians mentions in its communication that the RCP fellowship is a mark of excellence for physicians globally.”