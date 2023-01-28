Free 5G to students at LPU

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 27

Lovely Professional University (LPU) will provide free unlimited 5G data services to students on its campus. The university has set up 5G services in accosiation with Jio. The senior vice president of Jio, TPS Walia, said LPU and Jio had a long association. “India’s first 4G enabled university was LPU and I am happy that the revolutionary 5G technology is also being first rolled out from LPU. Across India, it is IIT Mumbai and LPU as the only university campuses that have 5G facilities. However, in terms of complete coverage, it is only the LPU campus which has wide coverage,” said Walia.

Jio has covered every corner of the LPU campus, including all its blocks, departments, halls, hostels, eating joints, classrooms, fun zones, sports facilities, training centres, R&D centres, medical setups, and markets.

LPU Chancellor Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal said, “With the launch of this 5G service in LPU campus, thousands of aspiring students, who study here from across all Indian states and more than 50 countries, will be benefitted.” Dr Mittal added that LPU students would now be equipped with infinite growth opportunities in various fields like advanced studies, artificial intelligence (AI), gaming, virtual reality, automation, e-governance, healthcare, agriculture, tourism, IT and ITeS, and many other research works.