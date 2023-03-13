Free assistive devices given to 475 needy persons

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 12

MP Balbir Singh Seechewal today distributed free-of-cost assistive devices among as many as 475 differently-abled people here at a distribution camp organised by the district administration in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, ALIMCO, Mohali, and the Department of Social Security and Women and Child Development.

In a one-of-its-kind mega camp to extend aid to diffrently-abled persons, as many as 925 assistive aids and appliances, including motorised tricycles, tricycles, folding wheel chairs, crutches, walking sticks, rolletors, hearing aids, smart canes, artificial limbs and calipers, were distributed among the needy.

Seechewal said these assistive aids and appliances would facilitate the differently abled to carry out their routine chores smoothly. He added the state government stood by them and his doors are open round the clock for such a noble cause. He also mentioned that more camps would be planned in future to provide free-of-cost aid to needy people. He appealed for more registrtations in these camps so that necessary assistance could be given to them.

Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh said a total 925 assistive aids and appliances had been distributed during the camp. He thanked MPs Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal and Harbhajan Singh for giving financial aid under MPLADS to hold the camp.

Zorawar Singh, a resident of Anihar village, who received a motorised tricycle, and Sonia from Kot Ramdass, said the new equipment would help with their smoother mobility. Additional Deputy Commissioner Varinderpal Singh Bajwa welcomed the dignitaries on their arrival at the camp. District Planning Board Chairman Amritpal Singh, Punjab State Container and Warehousing Corporation Chairperson Rajwinder Kaur Thiara were also present in the camp.