Free coaching classes for competitive exams at DBEE

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, April 25

In a move to extend assistance to the youth appearing for competitive exams, Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa on Monday inaugurated free-of-cost coaching at District Bureau of Employment and Enterprise (DBEE) office.

Accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner (UD) Amit Sareen, Randhawa said the coaching would be provided to the youth for several competitive exams to be conducted in the near future by the state government to fill vacancies.

Randhawa said the free coaching facility would provide a great support to the youth and would increase chances of their employability. He urged the eligible candidates to come forward and enrol themselves for these free-of-cost classes to get best of the expertise in the field.

He said the coaching would be provided by subject-specialist teachers who are capable of teaching in English, Hindi, Punjabi, maths, reasoning and quantitative aptitude as per the syllabus of the competitive exams. He said this initiative would make youths better prepared for the competitive exams and would help to fulfil the dream of government jobs.

The DC said the candidates would also be provided with content, videos, notes, and other study material followed by regular practice and mock tests besides facility of computer and internet would be given to them. Additional Deputy Commissioner (UD) Amit Sareen said that interested youth can contact on 98146-00087 for further information regarding the classes.