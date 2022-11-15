Our Correspondent

Jalandhar: Free fortnightly dental camps kicked off in Jalandhar on Monday. The 34th edition of the camps, it marks the first such camps after a gap of two years. Local residents can get themselves checked at the camps, and also undergo the necessary treatment. Reportedly, as many as 160 dentures will be provided to those in need, completely free of cost, under this camps. Scaling, cleaning and regular checkups would also be carried out during the fortnight camps. The camps are being held at the Jalandhar Civil hospital, the Community Health Centre-Shahkot, the Civil Hospital-Nakodar, the CHC-Bara Pind, the CHC-PAP, the CHC-Basti Gujan, the Urban CHC-Khurla Kingra and the Urban CHC- Dada Colony. TNS

Trust reaches out to needy

Jalandhar: FC Sondhi Charitable Trust recently held a function to reach out to 290 beneficiaries who are getting financial support from it. JC Sondhi, Krysia M Nowak Sondhi, donors and other dignitaries of the town attended the award function.

In 2019-20, the Trust doled out Rs 10.91 lakh as scholarships and Rs 25.74 lakh as grant. In the last fiscal, it gave Rs 10.88 lakh as scholarships and Rs 23.46 lakh as grants. In the current year, it has handed over Rs 7.11 lakh as scholarships and Rs 17.71 lakh as grants. TNS

Dlsa seminar on children’s day

Hoshiarpur: The Hoshiarpur District Legal Services Authority organised a seminar on Monday on the occasion of Children’s Day in the Sunder Nagar slum area, Hoshiarpur. On this occasion, copies and pencils were distributed to some needy children. The attendees were enlightened about free legal services. Aparajita Joshi, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, visited a children's home and a juvenile home.