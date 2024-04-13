Free health check-up camp on Sunday

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 12

To mark Baisakhi, Ivy Hospital, Hoshiarpur, is organising a free mega health check-up camp on April 14.

The camps will be held from 10 am to 3 pm where free consultations across 16 health specialties and free tests of ECG, blood sugar and bone density will be provided. The dietary/physiotherapy consultations and screening ECHO will also be provided free of cost. There will be a special discount of Rs 2,000 on the booking of angiography and 20 per cent discount on all laboratory and radiology services and 50 per cent discount on X-ray and ultrasound services. —

