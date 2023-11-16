Free health checkup camp for elders

Kapurthala, November 15
A free health checkup camp was organised for senior citizens at the Civil Hospital, Kapurthala. The camp was held as per Punjab government’s campaign for senior citizens, aged 60 years and above, under which free health care is jointly provided by the Department of Social Security and Women and Child Development, Punjab, and the Department of Health. Dr Anu Sharma, acting Civil Surgeon, Kapurthala, appealed to everyone to take life examination and guidance from the elderly living at home so that they do not feel isolated.
District Family Welfare Officer Dr Ashok Kumar appealed to people that they should go home and leave their mobile phones for some time and sit and talk with the elders. This association also keeps them away from various mental diseases. Dr Ashok Kumar said free check-up of the elderly was done by expert doctors on the occasion.
According to Senior Medical Officer Dr Sandeep Dhawan essential tests of needy patients were also done free of charge and medicines were also given free of cost. Apart from this, stalls related to old-age pension were also set up.
On the occasion, District Health Officer Dr Rajiv Prashar, District Vaccination Officer Dr Randeep Singh, Deputy Mass Media Officer Sukhdayal Singh, Jyoti Anand, Ravinder Jassal, Pankaj Kumar, CDPO Balwinderjit, Natasha Sagar, DSSO Rajeev Dhanada, Sunita Rani, Inderjit Kaur, Balwinder Kaur, Ashwani Kumar, Bhag Singh, Romit and others were also present.
