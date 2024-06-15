Free yoga classes in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, June 14

‘CM Di Yogashala’ is an initiative by the Punjab Government to provide free yoga education to the people of the state. Under this scheme, a team of certified teachers has been established so that yoga can be taken to every home.

District yoga supervisor Madhvi Singh said that apart from 117 yoga classes in Hoshiarpur, about 250 yoga classes were being organised in parks, courtyards of Gurudwara Sahib, temples in Dasuya, Mukerian, Tanda, Hajipur, Talwara, Bhunga, Hariana, Chabbewal, etc in the district. Its objective is to highlight the importance of meditation and yoga in improving the physical and mental health. Madhvi Singh said if there is a group of at least 25 people and a place to conduct classes, then the government will send a trained instructor. Those who want to take advantage of these classes can give a missed call on the toll free number 7669400500 or login to CM’s Yogashala portal cmdiyogshala.punjab.gov.in.

