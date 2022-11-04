Fresh entrants welcomed

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Senior students of Management, IT and Hotel Management of Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical campus organised a fresher party ‘Aagaz 2K22’. Governing council president Balbir Kaur showered her blessings on the new students. The event started with lighting of lamp by dignitaries— Sukhbir Singh Chatha (Director Academic Affairs KCL Group of Institutions), Dr RS Deol (Dy Director, AA), Dr SK Sood (Director, LKCTC), Dr Inderpal Singh (HOD, Management), Nidhi Chopra (HOD, IT) and Arshdeep Singh (HOD, Hotel Management). The students presented a dance performance. Then the students of Ist Semester won the hearts of audience by presenting modeling on the ramp. The senior students presented bhangra, gidha and group dance to entertain the audience. The title of Mr Fresher went to Mohit and Miss Fresher was bagged by Raskirat Kaur. Mr Well Dressed was won by Ashish Sharma and Ms Well Dressed tag went to Deepika.

Educational visit to GNDU

The Faculty of Natural Sciences of GNA University, Phagwara, organised an educational visit of students to the Department of Emerging Life Sciences at GNDU campus, Amritsar. The main objective behind this visit was to aquatint the students of natural sciences to gain first-hand experience of the various high cost instruments used there like RTPCR, LCMS, cell flow metre, HPLC, sonicator, homogenisor, texture analysis instrument, FTIR, deep freeze (- 800 C), incubator, gel documentation system, NMR spectrometer, mass spectrometer, RAMAN spectrometer, SEM, TEM, and many others important devices. Yogesh Bhalla, HOD, expressed her thanks to the faculty in the department for taking painstaking efforts in rendering exposure to the students.

Free coaching classes

Innocent Hearts College of Education has started the online free evening classes with the aim of providing maximum eligible educators to the society by making them qualify Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). The candidates are being updated with the syllabus, eligibility criteria, scheme of examination, procedure of form filling, results in the past years and tactics for preparing and qualifying CTET by expert educationist Professor Dr Tirath Singh. Mathematical reasoning questions, probing questions are asked during the online classes in which the candidates actively participate. They clear their subject specific doubts regarding such exams. Individual attention is given to each learner and the candidates are motivated to work hard with determination. Regular mock tests are a feature of these coaching classes and feedback is given to enable the would-be teachers to clear the teacher eligibility test at central level. Principal Dr Arjinder Singh stated that students from the low income group would also be benefitted from these free online evening coaching classes through the youtube channel “Learning to Actualize”.

SAHODAYA INTER-SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Jalandhar Sahodaya Inter-School under -19 (girls and boys) football tournament was organised at Sant Baba Bhag Singh International School, Khiala, under the guidance of Principal Ranjit singh. A total 20 teams from different schools participated. There were 16 teams of boys and four teams of girls. On the second day of the tournament, eight teams played quarterfinals. There were two Pools A and B of boy’s team. In each pool, there were four teams. In Pool A, Police DAV Public School, Ivy World School, Army Public School and Doaba Public School Parowal participated. Out of these winners were Police DAV Public School and Army Public School. In Pool-B, DIPS School Bhogpur, Sarup Public School, Mayor World School and Sant Baba Bhag Singh International School participated.

STATE-LEVEL COMPETITION HELD

Cambridge International School, Phagwara, participated in state-level competition (Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan) held at Mohali in which the students performed well and bagged four bronze medals and brought laurels to the school. In swimming competition, Tania Puri U-14 bagged a bronze medal in 100 metre Free Style Stroke and a Bronze Medal in 50 metre Butterfly Stroke. She was also awarded with a cash prize of Rs 10,000. In U-17, Akshita Kalra of grade 11 bagged bronze medal in 50 metre Butterfly Stroke and is awarded with cash prize of Rs 5000. Total 529 girls and boys of 23 districts of Punjab took part in this competition under various categories i.e U-14, U-17, U-21, U-40. Principal Jorawar Singh appreciated the efforts of all the participants and winners in a Special Assembly.

DAv model school’s Principal awarded

Anita Nanda, Principal of Lala Jagat Narain DAV Model School, Jalandhar, has been awarded with ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ by the Governor of Punjab Banwari Lal Purohit and the school has been conferred with prestigious FAP National Award-2022 at an award ceremony held in Chandigarh recently. The school was awarded ‘Best School’ award in categories including innovative teaching practices, budget-friendly with all facilities and best academics.

ANNUAL ATHLETICs MEET BSF SCHOOL

BSF Sr Sec School, Jalandhar Cantt, organised a three-day annual athletic meet which commenced on November 3 with a colourful opening ceremony in Ashwini Stadium. Principal Sarla Mishra extended a warm welcome to the Chief Guest, B N Pradhan, DIG (Comn), Ftr HQ BSF Pb, Jalandhar Cantt, and other dignitaries present on the occasion. The highlights of sports day were march past, PT show, dumbbell and Western dance. Other special attractions included frog race, 50 m, 100 m, 200 m and 400 m and various track and field events. DIG Pradhan awarded medals and certificates to the winners and addressed the audience.