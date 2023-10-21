Freshers’ party Aagaaz 2023

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus organised Fresher’s Party ‘Aagaaz 2023’, a special gathering for the first-year undergraduate and postgraduate students of management and hotel management. Balbir Kaur, president, extended a warm welcome to the students. The event unfolded with senior students presenting a lively welcome dance, followed by fresher students capturing the audience’s hearts with a ramp modelling showcase. Arminder was declared Mr Fresher and Jasmine was declared Ms Fresher, Priyanshu was declared Mr Talented and Nandini was declared Ms Confident, Sachin was declared Mr Handsome and Disha was declared Ms Charming and Akshay was declared Mr Iconic and Nancy was declared Ms Iconic.

Battle of the Bands

Ivy World School team participated in the finale of Torrins, Battle of the Bands. The school band was among the top 12 bands from all major cities of North India including Delhi, Lucknow, Gurugram, Varanasi, Dehradun and Punjab that made their way to the final round. Each band accompanied by a vocalist, a drummer, a guitarist and a musician on the synthesizer came together to perfectly synchronise a musical experience. The first prize was won by the band of Cambridge International School, Dasuya and third prize by Gems Cambridge International School, Hoshiarpur. The best keyboard player was awarded to the musician from CIS, Dasuya, student Mridul Kaushal, the best drummer was awarded to Tanvir Singh Babbar and the best vocalist was awarded to CIS, Hoshiarpur.

Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan Tourney

Sanskriti KMV School students have won medals in both chess and kickboxing at the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan tournament held at Mohali. Grade XII students Shivankar Pratap Singh clinched the gold medal, Gurman Singh Mattu excelled securing both gold and bronze medals, Prempreet Singh earned two silver medals and Yug Dhall grabbed a bronze medal. Sameer Thakur of grade XI secured a bronze medal and Saurya earned a gold medal. The gold medallists will receive a generous sum of Rs 10,000, the silver medallists will be rewarded with Rs 7,000 and the bronze medallists will receive Rs 5,000. Principal Rachna Monga shared that the young talents have showcased not only their sporting skills but also their unwavering dedication.

District PSEB Athletics meet

State Public School, Jalandhar Cantonment, congratulated the winners under District PSEB Games Athletics Competition. Under the category javelin throw Rakhi bagged a silver medal and qualified for state level tournament. Diksha bagged bronze medal in 400 m race. President Dr. Narotam and principal Savina Bahl congratulated the students and their sports teachers Sanjay, Inderjeet and Harjinder Kaur.

FANCY DRESS SHOW AT POLICE DAV

A grand ‘Fancy Dress’ show was organised in the pre-primary wing of Police DAV Public School for classes LKG and Nursery under the guidance of Savita Sharma. All the children came dressed up in beautiful costumes and gave messages to the audience. The theme of the show was ‘Professions’ for LKG and ‘Toys’ for Nursery. Aman Nijjar and Amit Sohal from Police DAV Public School, Harpreet, a renowned theatre artist, and Teenu Sharma graced the occasion and praised the children and their parents for their efforts. Principal Dr Rashmi Vij gave away the certificates to the winners.

Students’ Trip to Retail Store

A group of students from Seth Hukam Chand S.D. Public Sr.Sec School visited retail store as part of a class field trip. The students were accompanied by their teachers. The purpose of the field trip was to give students a first-hand exposure of a retail store. Students toured the store and learned about different aspects such as product selection, expiry date, purchasing, veg and non-veg signs etc. Principal Priyanka Sharma said that the field trip made the students learn a lot about the retail shops.

INTER-HOUSE HINDI SOLO DANCE

An Inter-House Hindi Solo Dance Contest was organised for the classes VI and VII of CJS Public School under the guidance of chairperson Neena Mittal and principal Dr Ravi Suta. The vivacious dancers set the floor on fire with their energetic performances and this was a reflection of their passion and hard work. The choreography, rhythm, synchronisation and presentation of all the students was very good. Winners of the contest were Hitansh and Keerti. The principal appreciated the efforts of students and gave away certificates to the winners.

Workshop on Open CV using Python

Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering Technical Campus organised a workshop titled ‘Hands-on Practice with OpenCV using Python’. Dr Rajesh Bagga, director of the Institute, stated, “The primary focus of this workshop was to equip participants with valuable skills in computer vision and image processing using Open CV, an open-source library widely recognized for its power and versatility in image processing and computer vision tasks. Open CV is a critical tool for developers and researchers working with images and videos, enabling applications in various fields, such as object detection, facial recognition, and more”. Dr Bagga encouraged students to actively engage in similar workshops.