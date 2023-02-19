 Fresher's party at nursing institute : The Tribune India

Campus Notes

Fresher's party at nursing institute

Fresher's party at nursing institute

Mahtama Hans Raj DAV Institute of Nursing students organise cultural activities in Jalandhar on Friday.



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Mahtama Hans Raj DAV Institute of Nursing organised a fresher's party at the college auditorium for welcoming the fresh new faces of MSc Nursing Ist Year, B.Sc Nursing 1st year, Post Basic B.Sc Nursing 1st year and GNM 1st Year. The theme of the party was 'Fledging fiesta' means 'Birds starting to fly'. Principal Dr Veena Williams and Vice Principal Dr Harbans Kaur graced the occasion of freshers with their presence. The first performance was welcome dance (classical). The students of all classes gave beautiful cultural performance which was mixture of Western, bhangra and singing. Joy and excitement of the day could be seen in the eyes of the students and fun and frolic reached the next level when the sparkling and elegant freshers refreshed the party with modelling and glamour in stage. Finally from all the contestants, Trishla was crowned as Miss. Fresher from B.Sc Nursing whereas Jasleen Kaur grabbed the title of Miss Fresher from GNM, Dr Williams and Dr Harbans Kaur crowned the winners and honoured them the bouquet of flowers.

Mock Parliament at KMV

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya's PG Department of Economics organised the mock budget on the basis of the first union budget of ''Amrit Kaal 2023''. The students of Young Economists Association presented the highlights of current budget. Among the major characters, Isha from BA Semester VI played the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tanvi from B. Sc. semester IV played the role of Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The role of minister Nitin Gadkari was played by Kashish Verma of BSc semester IV and that of Smriti Irani was played by Bhoomika Gandotra of BSc semester IV. The students also presented views of opposition parties, who considered the budget very disappointing and lacking vision as it ignored the problems of unemployment, poverty and inflation. Oppositions’ views were presented by former finance minister P. Chidambaram, which was played by Swati Choudhary and Chief Minister Delhi Arvind Kejriwal's role was played by Anmol. Besides these characters, students named Gurkiran played the role of farmer, Kritika enacted the role of a housewife, Kanika Chauhan and Jaspreet Kaur presented the views of salaried class, Gauri Mittal played the role of unskilled worker, Ananya Chadha and Avneet played the role of MSME employees, Sonia presented the views of students, Simmi enacted the role of educated son of a farmer, tourism industry views were presented by Muskaanpreet Kaur and Harpreet Kaur gave her views on e-courts during the mock budget.

Shivratri festival celebrated

Mahashivratri festival was celebrated with great devotion and pomp in all the schools of Innocent Hearts (Green Model Town, Loharan, Nurpur, Cantt.- Jandiala Road, and Kapurthala Road). The purpose of this festival was to show faith in God in the students and to develop spiritual qualities in them. The little children came dressed in the costumes of the Shiva family Shri Ganesha, Lord Shiva, and Maa Parvati and showed their reverence and faith towards God. On this occasion, a special prayer meeting was organised in the school in which the importance of the Shivratri festival was explained to the children. The children presented a mesmerising dance on the hymns of Lord Shiva. Mahamrityunjaya Mantra was recited in the assembly and a speech was given by the students at the Shivratri festival. Sharmila Nakra (Deputy Director of Cultural Affairs) told that Mahashivratri is not only a festival but also a symbol of unwavering faith in religion in every countryman.

International Language Day

With the collaboration of Awaz Welfare Society, an event named “Kujj Pal Maa Boli De Naam” was organised by the PG Department of Punjabi in the premises of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya. Padam Shree Dr. Surjit Pattar (President Punjab Kala Parishad) was the chief guest for the occasion. Principal Dr. Ajay Sareen welcomed the chief guest by presenting him planter and a token of love. The eve was commenced by lighting the holy lamp. At the outset, Navroop (Head of the Punjabi Department) said that the institute had always taken initiatives to popularise Punjabi language. Principal Dr. Ajay Sareen welcomed the Awaz Welfare Society for selecting to organise this event.

Lecture on Breast Cancer

A lecture on Breast Cancer Awareness was organised jointly by the NSS department and Red Ribbon Club of Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women. Jag Kaur Takhar, a resident of Canada, came as the chief guest. She herself is a cancer survivor, motivational speaker as well as an author who has also recently published a book on Breast Cancer in Canada. She made the students aware about breast cancer through her speech and also shared her breast cancer story. She talked about how she navigated her difficult journey as a single mother with a smile on her face. She shared with the students about the tests to detect the symptoms of breast cancer in its early stages and how to do a self-examination to avoid this serious disease. She also informed which blood tests should be taken by women from time to time so that this serious disease can be caught before it spreads.

Sham-e-Rukhsat bid adieu to class XII

The outgoing class of XII of Swami Sant Dass Public School Jalandhar was bid a heart warming farewell in a gala event by the students of class XI in a lively and entertaining farewell. The event was attended by Secretary Baba Ramdas and director Anju Mehta. The students presented a colourful variety of events and were welcomed by a medley of entertaining songs. The students presented a unique collection of popular jingles from Nirma washing powder to Hero cycles, and impressed all with the with the melody of a golden era. The colourful and coordinated bhangra set the stage on fire and made everyone tap their feet to the lively Punjabi music.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Delhi murder case: Nikki Yadav, Sahil Gehlot got married in 2020, photos surface

2
Trending

Watch: Virat Kohli claps in excitement after receiving food package in dressing room, netizens sure it was ‘Chhole Bhature’ from his favourite outlet in Delhi

3
Punjab

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria’s aide arrested; 9 pistols seized

4
Ludhiana

Delhi-Amritsar expressway fails to take off in Ludhiana dist: NHAI

5
Business GST council meet

All GST compensation dues to be cleared; tax rate on liquid jaggery, pencil and sharpeners cut: FM Sitharaman

6
Business

Broadcasters disconnect signals to cable operators, over 4.5 crore Cable TV connections impacted

7
Delhi

Delhi L-G tried to influence mayoral poll case, alleges Arvind Kejriwal

8
Nation

Air India Express flight from Dubai seeks airport assistance during landing

9
Nation

IAF pilot Air Vice Marshal BK Bishnoi, who bombed Pak Government House at Dacca, passes away

10
Nation

Rs 120 cr heroin seized after gunfight at Pak border

Don't Miss

View All
Kangra’s ‘organic’ wool exported to Europe, US
Himachal

Kangra's 'organic' wool exported to Europe, US

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Veteran actor Dhramendra’s unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life
Trending

Veteran actor Dharmendra's unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life

Harmanpreet’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team
Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Top News

'Preparing Delhi Budget': Sisodia urges CBI to defer questioning in excise policy case

'Preparing Delhi Budget': Sisodia urges CBI to defer questioning in excise policy case

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister was summoned for questioning on ...

Rs 2,000 crore deal to ‘purchase’ Shiv Sena name and symbol, claims Sanjay Raut; Shinde camp dismisses allegation

Rs 2,000 crore deal to ‘purchase’ Shiv Sena name and symbol, claims Sanjay Raut; Shinde camp dismisses allegation

Election Commission on Friday recognised Eknath Shinde-led f...

US Secretary of State Blinken warns China against helping Russia, condemns its spy balloon

US Secretary of State Blinken warns China against helping Russia, condemns its spy balloon

Holds talks with Beijing's top diplomat Wang Yi on the sidel...

India need 115 to win second Test against Australia

India 14/1 at lunch on Day 3; need 101 more runs to win 2nd Test against Australia

Oz bowled out for 113 in their second innings in the morning...

Air India Express flight from Dubai seeks airport assistance during landing

Air India Express flight from Dubai seeks airport assistance during landing

No emergency was declared by pilot, says source; all 148 pas...


Cities

View All

3 nabbed with 465-gm heroin worth ~2 cr

3 nabbed with 465-gm heroin worth Rs 2 cr

Bank robbery: Six detained, probe on

Notorious criminal used weapon registered in the name of mother

Mahashivratri: Thousands of devotees make beeline for temples

Rise in mercury worries farmers

Charges against MLA to be probed : Mann

Charges against Bathinda Rural MLA to be probed: Bhagwant Mann

Govt shielding Bathinda (R) legislator: SAD

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

Non-compliance of solid waste management norms: Rs 10-lakh fine slapped on 8 establishments in Chandigarh

Non-compliance of solid waste management norms: Rs 10-lakh fine slapped on 8 establishments in Chandigarh

Non-segregation of waste: Challan drive in Chandigarh from Monday

Chandigarh: Meters to be shifted out of houses in Sector 8 soon

Cultural events, contests mark Day 2 of Rose Festival in Chandigarh

After 3-year hiatus, Spring Festival at Panchkula park on March 4-5

Kejri: L-G tried to influence mayoral election case in SC

Kejri: L-G tried to influence mayoral election case in SC

Delhi L-G gives approval for mayoral poll on February 22

Traders hold dharna against SHO

Traders hold dharna against SHO

Raja Warring takes opinion from leaders on candidature

Man gets 10-yr jail term

One nabbed with 500-gm heroin

Man held for murder attempt

Recarpeting work on Southern Bypass Road to kick-off soon

Recarpeting work on Southern Bypass Road to kick-off soon

Delhi-Amritsar expressway fails to take off in Ludhiana dist: NHAI

Prayers, fasts mark Mahashivratri in Ludhiana dist

Two of robbers’ gang nabbed

3 years on, 4 pvt firm employees booked for Rs 1.07-crore fraud

Sunday market spells chaos, residents fume

Sunday market spells chaos in Patiala, residents fume

Webinar on scholarships