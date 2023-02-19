Fresher's party at nursing institute

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Mahtama Hans Raj DAV Institute of Nursing organised a fresher's party at the college auditorium for welcoming the fresh new faces of MSc Nursing Ist Year, B.Sc Nursing 1st year, Post Basic B.Sc Nursing 1st year and GNM 1st Year. The theme of the party was 'Fledging fiesta' means 'Birds starting to fly'. Principal Dr Veena Williams and Vice Principal Dr Harbans Kaur graced the occasion of freshers with their presence. The first performance was welcome dance (classical). The students of all classes gave beautiful cultural performance which was mixture of Western, bhangra and singing. Joy and excitement of the day could be seen in the eyes of the students and fun and frolic reached the next level when the sparkling and elegant freshers refreshed the party with modelling and glamour in stage. Finally from all the contestants, Trishla was crowned as Miss. Fresher from B.Sc Nursing whereas Jasleen Kaur grabbed the title of Miss Fresher from GNM, Dr Williams and Dr Harbans Kaur crowned the winners and honoured them the bouquet of flowers.

Mock Parliament at KMV

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya's PG Department of Economics organised the mock budget on the basis of the first union budget of ''Amrit Kaal 2023''. The students of Young Economists Association presented the highlights of current budget. Among the major characters, Isha from BA Semester VI played the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tanvi from B. Sc. semester IV played the role of Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The role of minister Nitin Gadkari was played by Kashish Verma of BSc semester IV and that of Smriti Irani was played by Bhoomika Gandotra of BSc semester IV. The students also presented views of opposition parties, who considered the budget very disappointing and lacking vision as it ignored the problems of unemployment, poverty and inflation. Oppositions’ views were presented by former finance minister P. Chidambaram, which was played by Swati Choudhary and Chief Minister Delhi Arvind Kejriwal's role was played by Anmol. Besides these characters, students named Gurkiran played the role of farmer, Kritika enacted the role of a housewife, Kanika Chauhan and Jaspreet Kaur presented the views of salaried class, Gauri Mittal played the role of unskilled worker, Ananya Chadha and Avneet played the role of MSME employees, Sonia presented the views of students, Simmi enacted the role of educated son of a farmer, tourism industry views were presented by Muskaanpreet Kaur and Harpreet Kaur gave her views on e-courts during the mock budget.

Shivratri festival celebrated

Mahashivratri festival was celebrated with great devotion and pomp in all the schools of Innocent Hearts (Green Model Town, Loharan, Nurpur, Cantt.- Jandiala Road, and Kapurthala Road). The purpose of this festival was to show faith in God in the students and to develop spiritual qualities in them. The little children came dressed in the costumes of the Shiva family Shri Ganesha, Lord Shiva, and Maa Parvati and showed their reverence and faith towards God. On this occasion, a special prayer meeting was organised in the school in which the importance of the Shivratri festival was explained to the children. The children presented a mesmerising dance on the hymns of Lord Shiva. Mahamrityunjaya Mantra was recited in the assembly and a speech was given by the students at the Shivratri festival. Sharmila Nakra (Deputy Director of Cultural Affairs) told that Mahashivratri is not only a festival but also a symbol of unwavering faith in religion in every countryman.

International Language Day

With the collaboration of Awaz Welfare Society, an event named “Kujj Pal Maa Boli De Naam” was organised by the PG Department of Punjabi in the premises of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya. Padam Shree Dr. Surjit Pattar (President Punjab Kala Parishad) was the chief guest for the occasion. Principal Dr. Ajay Sareen welcomed the chief guest by presenting him planter and a token of love. The eve was commenced by lighting the holy lamp. At the outset, Navroop (Head of the Punjabi Department) said that the institute had always taken initiatives to popularise Punjabi language. Principal Dr. Ajay Sareen welcomed the Awaz Welfare Society for selecting to organise this event.

Lecture on Breast Cancer

A lecture on Breast Cancer Awareness was organised jointly by the NSS department and Red Ribbon Club of Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women. Jag Kaur Takhar, a resident of Canada, came as the chief guest. She herself is a cancer survivor, motivational speaker as well as an author who has also recently published a book on Breast Cancer in Canada. She made the students aware about breast cancer through her speech and also shared her breast cancer story. She talked about how she navigated her difficult journey as a single mother with a smile on her face. She shared with the students about the tests to detect the symptoms of breast cancer in its early stages and how to do a self-examination to avoid this serious disease. She also informed which blood tests should be taken by women from time to time so that this serious disease can be caught before it spreads.

Sham-e-Rukhsat bid adieu to class XII

The outgoing class of XII of Swami Sant Dass Public School Jalandhar was bid a heart warming farewell in a gala event by the students of class XI in a lively and entertaining farewell. The event was attended by Secretary Baba Ramdas and director Anju Mehta. The students presented a colourful variety of events and were welcomed by a medley of entertaining songs. The students presented a unique collection of popular jingles from Nirma washing powder to Hero cycles, and impressed all with the with the melody of a golden era. The colourful and coordinated bhangra set the stage on fire and made everyone tap their feet to the lively Punjabi music.