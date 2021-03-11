Freshers' Party organised at Mahatma Hans Raj DAV Institute of Nursing

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Mahatma Hans Raj DAV Institute of Nursing and DAV Management organised a freshers’ party at the college auditorium for welcoming the fresh new faces of MSc Nursing 1st year, BSc Nursing 1st year, Post Basic BSc Nursing 1st year and GNM 1st year. The theme of the party was “Hail the new journey”. Principal Dr Veena Williams and Vice Principal Dr HarbansKaur graced the occasion of fresher with their presence. The party began with a blast of activities and first event was the welcome dance (Classical). The students of all classes gave beautiful cultural performances which were mixture of western, bhangra and singing. Three rounds of modelling were conducted and top 10 contestants were selected by the judges on the basis of their dress, smile, catwalk, confidence and personality. The top 10 contestants were judges on the basis of question round. Finally from all the contestants Himangi was crowned as Miss. Fresher from BSc Nursing whereas Shina David grabbed the title of Miss Fresher from GNM. Raman was the first runner-up and Amanpreet was chosen as the second runner-up.

Sanskriti KMV School

Sanskriti KMV School bid farewell to XII graders through an event “Yaadein” in which Dhriti Pandey and Dinkar Malhotra were crowned as Ms Sanskriti and Mr Sanskriti. The evening was a fiesta devoted to the years spent together with friends and teachers to reminisce joyous moments. The students of Class XI put forth a mix of scintillating dance performances, melodious songs and pulsating music that rocked the auditorium. Rachna Monga, Principal, applauded the batch as being one of the brightest ones. She appreciated their efforts for enthusiastically participating in varied competitions and raising the bar of perfection. Rachna Monga, Principal awarded special appreciation titles to Manya as Ms Elegant, Yuvraj Kaler as Mr Handsome, Suraj as Mr Dancing Jewel, Dhriti Pandey as Ms Dancing Diva, Gunpriya as Ms Techwiz, Vishal Punia as Mr Happy Heart, Simran Kaur as Ms Social Butterfly, Sejalpreet Kaur as Ms Creative, Diya Pahwa as Ms Ravishing Smile, Anupama as Ms Melodious, Akshit as Mr Generous Gem, Samriti Thakur as Ms Adorable, Pranav as Mr Modest, Nimrat Kaur as Ms Modest, Lovish Bansal as Mr Sincere, Sargunpal Kaur as Ms Sincere, Himani Chabbra as Ms Vivacous, Swati Chawla as Ms walking Wikipedia, Jotsarup as Mr Trailbalzer and Roshni Kashyap as Ms Perfectionist. Thus concluded a beautiful evening marked with both happiness and capturing memories.

Awareness against malaria

Quiz, poster making and drama were organised in DIPS School, Gilzian, to make the students aware of malaria. Students of junior class made posters and wrote slogans to make other girl students aware about the disease caused by mosquito bites. The students of senior class gave information about the symptoms, causes and methods of prevention of malaria through drama. During the quiz activity, various questions related to malaria were asked to the students. After this activity, the teachers explained to the children how mosquitoes spread when water collects in old tires or other things. “Never store water outside the house or at a drinking place. Students were asked to keep the garden clean. Very few cases of malaria have been found in the last two years, but it is very important to spread awareness to eliminate this disease”, principal Gurpreet Kaur said adding that it is very important to follow a healthy lifestyle to lead a healthy life and keep oneself away from various types of diseases.

Mathematical Green Park set up

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya set up “Mathematical Green Park’’ at Pasricha Block of the campus. The park has been set up by the PG Department of Mathematics. The park has been set up to reinforce the application of mathematics in environment and to provide a space to promote learning and discovery of ideas that convey a sense of uniqueness of mathematics. Principal Prof Dr Atima Sharma Dwivedi inaugurated the park. Students showcased their talents on pebbles, used water bottles and other waste material to decorate the park with mathematical ideas like mathematical symbols and shapes and equations. Students also displayed chart and rangoli showing equations in generating energy from windmill, equation used to produce solar energy from solar panels which are eco-friendly gadgets. Principal planted seeds and saplings in mathematical greenpark. Mathematics students Vajinder kaur, Muskan, Aman and Beenu recited poem and a dance performance was presented by students of BSc (Honours) Sem. II mathematics on the theme. The Principal lauded the efforts of Veena Deepak, Head, PG Department of Mathematics for this initiative.

Inter-college Spectrum organised

An Inter-college competition Spectrum-2022 commemorating ‘World Earth Day’ was organised at Lyallpur Khalsa College by Mendeleev Society of the PG Department of Chemistry. In this event Principal Dr Gurpinder Singh Samra presided over the function and congratulated the team effort of Mendeleev Society to organise competitions on topics ‘Invest in our planet’, Pioneers in the field of Chemistry, Vivid Colours in Chemistry and Effects of Ukraine-Russia War’. Total 70 participants from college showcased their talent in rangoli making, pot decoration, collage making, creating the best out of waste, poster making and Power-point presentation competitions. The prize distribution ceremony was managed by Dr Geetanjli Kaushal. The events were judged by Dr Gagandeep Kaur and Dr Upma Arora. Trophies and certificates were presented to winning teams and participation certificates were presented to all the participants of different events. The Head of PG Department of Chemistry Prof Arunjit Kaur presented vote of thanks and congratulated the prize winning participants.

NCC cadets visit cantonment

Nearly 25 NCC cadets of Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women along with college NCC officer Lt. Rupali Razdan visited the Jalandhar Cantonment under the able guidance of Commander Narinder Toor, 2 Punjab Girls Battalion. The cadets and ANOs from other local colleges and schools were also present there. The main motive of this visit was to motivate the cadets for defence services. Principal Dr Navjot appreciated the efforts done by the unit. She also acknowledged the efforts of Col. Narinder Toor and Lt. Dr. Rupali Razdan.

Hans raj mahila students excel

Students of MA (JMC) Sem- I of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya got top positions in Guru Nanak Dev University and brought laurels to the college. Radhika got fourth position in the university with 366 marks out of 400. Sheetal got 363 marks and got 6th position. Nishtha got 7th position with 359 marks. Principal Prof Dr Ajay Sareen congratulated the students and prayed to Almighty for their bright future. On this occasion, Head of Department Rama Sharma,. Priyanka Jain and Bhawna were also present.

Yoga and Meditation event

The Department of Yoga and Meditation of PCM SD College for Women organised a yoga event. Teachers and students participated and initiated the session with ‘Vedic Prarthana’. About 21 types of ‘Sukshma Yogic Kriya’ practises were taught to the participants. ‘Anulom-Vilom Pranayama’ was also part of this session. The session concluded with ‘Moun Dhyan’ and a prayer. The other yogic activities to take place in the upcoming days will be front and back asanas, sitting, standing and laying asanas, yoga for overcoming diabetes, improving eye sight, enhancing memory, overcoming depression, reducing obesity, yoga to increase height, pranayam and other ‘mudras’. Members of the managing committee and Principal Dr Pooja Prashar applauded the efforts of the department for conducting such an activity for the general physical, mental and emotional well-being of individuals that is the need of the hour.

University toppers

Students of BSc (Economics) Semester 1 of Apeejay College of Fine Arts made their college proud by scoring commendable marks in GNDU exams conducted by GNDU. Bhavini scored 373 out of 400 (93.25%), Riya scored 362 out of 400 (90.5%), Manya scored 361 out of 400 (90.2%) and Kavya scored 356 out of 400 (89%). Principal Dr.Neerja Dhingra congratulated the students and appreciated the teachers of Department of Economics for their efficient teaching methodology, which lead to such incredible results.

Valedictory Function

Shiv Jyoti Public School celebrated valedictory function of Class XII. Principal Neeru Nayyar and Vice-Principal Parveen Saili were escorted by the coordinators and teachers to the venue of valedictory function. Student of Class XII Chetan Sharma enlivened his memories of the previous years with special mention of their Class X experiences and deliver a poem (Beej jo boya tha). Moksha, Arshia and Kashish, stole the show with their mesmerising dancing performance and Kritika Jassal entertained all with her unique talent. Himanshu, Pranav and Saksham exhibited their overwhelming feelings through Medley of songs. A poem was also presented by Milandeep Singh of XII -A (Jo bhi bitaaye Pal yahaan) where he extended his heartfelt gratitude to all the teachers, Principal and administrative faculty since their first day till Class 12th. All the students had a great fun and merriment and enjoyed the entertainment programme arranged for them. The stage was controlled by Richa Sharma along with Shreya. A motivational video was shown to the students.