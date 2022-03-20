Tribune News Service

Phagwara: Lovely Professional University (LPU) organised the second phase of ‘Freshmen Induction Programme-2022’ at the Shanti Devi Mittal Auditorium to welcome all of its students who have joined offline classes at the campus. The dedicated programme motivated new entrants through expertise and experiences of LPU’s management, faculty, staff members and senior students. Programme included message-oriented cultural sessions, bike stunts, bhangra and regional dances. Fresher’s grasped about the culture, security, safety, academic rules/regulations, placements, discipline, hostels and more at the university. The Division of Student welfare (DSW) team at LPU convened the programme.

Mathematics Day celebrated

Jalandhar: National Mathematics Day was celebrated by the Post Graduate Mathematics Department of Lyallpur Khalsa College. The programme was sponsored by CSTC, DST and Punjab State Council for Science and Technology. The chief guest and keynote speaker at the function was Dr Sanjay Kumar Srivastava Prof and Head, Department of Mathematics, Beant Singh State University Gurdaspur. In his address, Dr Srivastava presented ideas on the importance of mathematics, its use and employment opportunities. He said that mathematics is a subject which may seem difficult to look at, but is an interesting subject. “There is a huge potential for research in this area,” he added. During the event quiz, poster presentation, model presentation, debate, extension, power point presentation competitions were conducted. As many as 450 students from 30 colleges participated in the function. The winning students were honored with memento and all participating students were awarded certificates.

Ethnic Fashion Show organised

In endeavour to enhance personality and boost self- confidence of students, Innocent Hearts Group of Institutions organised Ethnic Fashion Show LAVOGA - 2022. Students from all departments of the institution took part in the event with full zeal and showcased their talent with colourful costumes along with their walking style. Bollywood Actor Tanmay Pushkar graced the occasion as Celebrity Judge. The event was divided into three rounds: Theme-based, Talent Hunt and Questionnaire round. Dance and Singing activities were also organised to represent the cultural diversity of the Nation. In sync with the theme of “Ethnic Wear”, the multi-talented students chose a variety of fashion attire from different parts of India and beautifully displayed their costumes on-ramp. Best participants were appreciated with 8 different titles like Ms Graceful, Mr Handsome, Stylish Hunk, Pretty smile etc.

Annual Athletics Meet organised

The sports ground was filled with zeal, excitement and sportsman spirit as the students and faculty marked its 11th Sardarni Manjit Kaur Memorial Annual Athletics Meet organised by Department of Sports and Division of Student Welfare at CT Group of Institutions, South Campus, Shahpur. The meet was inaugurated by the chief guest Commissioner Municipal Corporation Jalandhar Karnesh Sharma, IAS; CT Group Vice Chairman Harpreet Singh, Campus Director Dr. Rahul Malhotra; Director GNDU Colleges Dr Jasdeep Kaur Dhami and Deputy Dean Student Welfare Davinder Singh by unfurling the National Flag. This year annual athletic meet was dedicated to the completion of 25 years of CT Group in the field of education. Students from all the departments participated in various events. The day started with full enthusiasm of individual department’s March Past including NCC. The students took an oath in full spirit and displayed immense enthusiasm. CT Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (CTIPS) lifted the Overall Trophy of 11th Annual Athletic Meet whereas CT Institute of Engineering, Management and Technology (CTIEMT) won first runners up trophy. Amandeep Kunwar from CTCP bagged the title of Best Athlete - boys and Sangeeta Thakur of CTIPS remained Best Athlete - Girls.