CAMPUS NOTES

Freshmen Induction Programme

Freshmen Induction Programme

Professionals perform bike stunts during Freshmen Induction programme on the LPU campus near Jalandhar.

Tribune News Service

Phagwara: Lovely Professional University (LPU) organised the second phase of ‘Freshmen Induction Programme-2022’ at the Shanti Devi Mittal Auditorium to welcome all of its students who have joined offline classes at the campus. The dedicated programme motivated new entrants through expertise and experiences of LPU’s management, faculty, staff members and senior students. Programme included message-oriented cultural sessions, bike stunts, bhangra and regional dances. Fresher’s grasped about the culture, security, safety, academic rules/regulations, placements, discipline, hostels and more at the university. The Division of Student welfare (DSW) team at LPU convened the programme.

Mathematics Day celebrated

Jalandhar: National Mathematics Day was celebrated by the Post Graduate Mathematics Department of Lyallpur Khalsa College. The programme was sponsored by CSTC, DST and Punjab State Council for Science and Technology. The chief guest and keynote speaker at the function was Dr Sanjay Kumar Srivastava Prof and Head, Department of Mathematics, Beant Singh State University Gurdaspur. In his address, Dr Srivastava presented ideas on the importance of mathematics, its use and employment opportunities. He said that mathematics is a subject which may seem difficult to look at, but is an interesting subject. “There is a huge potential for research in this area,” he added. During the event quiz, poster presentation, model presentation, debate, extension, power point presentation competitions were conducted. As many as 450 students from 30 colleges participated in the function. The winning students were honored with memento and all participating students were awarded certificates.

Ethnic Fashion Show organised

In endeavour to enhance personality and boost self- confidence of students, Innocent Hearts Group of Institutions organised Ethnic Fashion Show LAVOGA - 2022. Students from all departments of the institution took part in the event with full zeal and showcased their talent with colourful costumes along with their walking style. Bollywood Actor Tanmay Pushkar graced the occasion as Celebrity Judge. The event was divided into three rounds: Theme-based, Talent Hunt and Questionnaire round. Dance and Singing activities were also organised to represent the cultural diversity of the Nation. In sync with the theme of “Ethnic Wear”, the multi-talented students chose a variety of fashion attire from different parts of India and beautifully displayed their costumes on-ramp. Best participants were appreciated with 8 different titles like Ms Graceful, Mr Handsome, Stylish Hunk, Pretty smile etc.

Annual Athletics Meet organised

The sports ground was filled with zeal, excitement and sportsman spirit as the students and faculty marked its 11th Sardarni Manjit Kaur Memorial Annual Athletics Meet organised by Department of Sports and Division of Student Welfare at CT Group of Institutions, South Campus, Shahpur. The meet was inaugurated by the chief guest Commissioner Municipal Corporation Jalandhar Karnesh Sharma, IAS; CT Group Vice Chairman Harpreet Singh, Campus Director Dr. Rahul Malhotra; Director GNDU Colleges Dr Jasdeep Kaur Dhami and Deputy Dean Student Welfare Davinder Singh by unfurling the National Flag. This year annual athletic meet was dedicated to the completion of 25 years of CT Group in the field of education. Students from all the departments participated in various events. The day started with full enthusiasm of individual department’s March Past including NCC. The students took an oath in full spirit and displayed immense enthusiasm. CT Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (CTIPS) lifted the Overall Trophy of 11th Annual Athletic Meet whereas CT Institute of Engineering, Management and Technology (CTIEMT) won first runners up trophy. Amandeep Kunwar from CTCP bagged the title of Best Athlete - boys and Sangeeta Thakur of CTIPS remained Best Athlete - Girls.

Colours from Le Corbusier's canvas
Features

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in region
Sports

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab

Partition: Women and Cinema
Features

Partition: Women and Cinema

Need for national strategy
Comment the inward eye

Need for national strategy

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house
Chandigarh

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house

In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma's fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here's how the comedian reacted
Entertainment

In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma's fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here's how the comedian reacted

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in Kabaddi player's murder
Punjab

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal's murder

Watch: Sunny Leone's fan inks her name on his arm, the actress hold his arm, says 'hope you love me forever'
Entertainment

Watch: Sunny Leone tells this man 'hope you love me forever', teases him 'good luck finding a wife'

Japan to invest ~3.2 lakh cr in India over next five years

Japan to invest Rs 3.2 lakh cr in India over next five years

6 agreements inked | Ukraine, China discussed

Russia-Ukraine War: Mariupol terror a war crime, says Zelenskyy as thousands taken by force to Russia

Russia-Ukraine War: Mariupol terror a war crime, says Zelenskyy as thousands taken by force to Russia

Britain says Russia now pursuing strategy of attrition

On Covid, WHO lists 3 misleading facts, says 'Omicron is not the last variant that we have to deal with'

On Covid, WHO lists 3 misleading facts, says 'Omicron is not the last variant that we have to deal with'

Says vaccines remain incredibly effective at preventing seve...

CAPFs have 'decisive control' of anti-terror ops, says Amit Shah

CAPFs have 'decisive control' of anti-terror ops, says Amit Shah

A FIRST: CRPF observes 83rd Raising Day outside Delhi headq...

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in region

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab

'Gangsters force international players to take part in their...

Woman murdered; husband, in-laws held in Amritsar

Woman murdered; husband, in-laws held in Amritsar

An open letter to Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol

Special kid 'assaulted'; teacher shifted

Woman, paramour commit suicide

Cheque books not issued for 2 years, farmers harried

12 kids mistake chemical for Holi colour, taken ill

Bathinda: 12 kids mistake chemical for Holi colour, taken ill

Domestic help, accomplices rob Punjabi actor's house in Mohali

Domestic help, accomplices rob Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla’s house in Mohali

Panchkula boy puts Holi picture with classmate on Facebook, attacked; rescuer stabbed

270 challaned on Holi, 23 vehicles impounded in Chandigarh

Colours from Le Corbusier's canvas

14 youths held for attacking Panchkula family during Holi celebrations

Apex court pulls up police for arresting accused without following norms

Apex court pulls up police for arresting accused without following norms

52 Jamia RCA students clear civil services mains exam

Government job for brother of IB officer Ankit Sharma killed in Delhi riots

CISF nabs 3 passengers at Delhi airport with fake visas for Paris

Kin of riot victim Ankit Sharma gets Delhi government job

Blind murder case solved, 1 held

Blind murder case solved, 1 held

Last adieu: Farmers drape Sandeep in union's flag

10-day Crafts Bazaar begins in Hoshiarpur

City schools, colleges soak in Holi hues

1,109 cases disposed of at 'Rahat Camps'

Cop shoots sister-in-law dead; attempts to kill self, critical

Cop shoots sister-in-law dead; attempts to kill self, critical

Railways likely to start ROB construction next week

2 test positive in Ludhiana district

Teenager rapes 6-year-old

36-year-old woman found murdered

Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital in Patiala sans skin specialist

Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital in Patiala sans skin specialist

Suspended Patiala District Health Officer seeks reinstatement