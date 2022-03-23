From contributing in Trolley Times to receiving 'best poet'award, this budding poet has come a long way

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, March 22

Last year, around this time of the year, local lad Nirvair Singh was busy churning out political write-ups, interviews and poetry on the farm movement at the Delhi borders for the Trolley Times, a weekly paper distributed at the kisan morcha.

His experiences during the morcha helped him develop political understanding to proliferate as a budding poet and an artist. A Bachelor in Vocation (Theatre and Stage Craft) from Apeejay College of Fine Arts, Nirvair brought laurels as he won the first prize in an inter-college poetry composition contest organised by the prestigious Punjabi Sahit Akademy, Ludhiana. The event was a part of the programme titled ‘Maat Bhasha Mela’. Students from 20 colleges participated in the event among whom his composition on the title ‘Je mein rukh hunda’ was declared the best.

“They gave us a paper and two-hour time for readying the composition. I was actually not even prepared for the contest when my teacher told me that she was sending my name for it. Even though I run a blog wherein I keep sharing my thoughts and poetry, I had not put anything on it for more than two months. I got busy with some theatre activities. Just two days ahead of the contest, I thought that I must jot down some lines and begin afresh. I wrote and re-wrote some compositions on varied topics like romance and freedom and asked my friends to listen to these over phone and give their critical view. This exercise helped me brush up my poetic skills,” Nirvair said.

Son of an agriculturist and a dairy farmer, he said: “Currently, I am preparing for World Theatre Day falling on March 27. Some plays are to be screened at KL Saigal Memorial Hall on March 26 and 27 and I am a part of one. We are currently rehearsing for it.”

Asked about his ambition, he said: “I wish to work in films which do not revolve around a hero. These will be related to stories from the daily lives of a common man. All along, I also intend to carry forward my passion for poetry and political writings. Let’s see where fate takes me.”

Meanwhile, students of Apeejay College participated in multiple competitions at the mela organised by Punjabi Sahit Akademy. Kawalpreet Kaur (MA English) bagged the third prize in poetry recitation and the college got an overall trophy at the event. Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra congratulated the students.