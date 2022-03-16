From Lahaul to Khatkar Kalan, he comes all the way to attend CM's oath ceremony

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 15

“Iccha hai, santushti hai, Punjab mein AAP ki sarkar ban rahi hai. Humein bahut khushi hai” (There is a desire and satisfaction with this government. I’m very happy that AAP government is being formed in Punjab), says yellow t-shirt clad, Sham Chand Azad (50), a HP resident, who stands on a high platform to take in the vast vista of the sprawling pandal at Khatkar Kalan.

A long-time fan and a recently recruited party president of the Aam Aadmi Party in Himachal Pradesh, he has come all the way from Lahaul and Spiti district to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the state government.

A resident of a tribal belt in his district and a member of the Bodh tribe in Lahaul and Spiti, Azad believes that AAP has a bright future in the country. He says he couldn’t stop himself from attending the special occasion as he had full support and solidarity to the AAP government in Punjab.

Last year a, 1,000 people from Lahaul and Spiti district joined the Aam Aadmi Party after Delhi office-bearers recruited them for the party. Sham Chand Azad was chosen the AAP president for Lahaul & Spiti district.

Azad says, “Himachal Pradesh AAP in-charge Ratnesh Gupta and party’s state observer Sachin Rai specially came to meet us last year. On the occasion, 1,000 people joined the party. I was made the district president. I stayed in Punjab for 15 days from February 3 to 18 during elections, went back, but I just had to make it today. Our neighbouring state is getting a new government. I’m very excited.”

During the elections, Azad also canvassed for the AAP in over 10 districts, including Pathankot, Batala, Amritsar, Qadian and Nawanshahr.

Speaking about what brought him here all the way Azad said, “There is a satisfaction that AAP is forming government in Punjab. We want to see the glorious ceremony where the new CM takes his oath. We also look forward to AAP’s growing presence in HP. Our Lahaul Spiti tribal Vidhan Sabha has 23,000 votes. 1,000 of us have joined the AAP. We believe more change will come in the coming days in Himachal.”

Azad says 150 to 200 more people are expected to come tomorrow from Himachal. From Lahaul and Spiti, he is the only one to have come.

While Azad puts up with his party friends in Nawanshahr, he has specially brought in a “Basanti” (yellow) turban to specially dress up for the occasion, as asked by Bhagwant Mann. During poll canvassing too, his friends decked him up in a traditional turban, he says.