 From Parliament to state, Doabites made their presence felt : The Tribune India

Looking back 2022

From Parliament to state, Doabites made their presence felt

Jimpa got Cabinet berth, Bhajji, Mittal, Seechewal RS membership I Jagir Kaur, Sham Arora in spot of bother

From Parliament to state, Doabites made their presence felt

Mann’s oath-taking ceremony at Khatkar Kalan was a high point.



Tribune News Service

JALANDHAR, December 22

The year began with ‘badlav’ in not just the Doaba region, but also entire Punjab with the Aam Aadmi Party forming its maiden government with a thumping majority.

Moments of pride for the region

  • First-ever oath-taking ceremony held at Khatkar Kalan village
  • Harbhajan Singh, Balbir Singh Seechewal & Ashok Mittal made it to RS
  • Brahm Shankar Jimpa became the only Doaba minister in AAP Cabinet

Caught on wrong foot

  • Jagir Kaur expelled from SAD ahead of SGPC chief polls
  • Sunder Sham Arora’s arrest by the Vigilance Bureau
  • Amritpal’s followers damaging benches at gurdwaras

The bigger surprise for the Doabites was the swearing-in ceremony being held in the region for the first time, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann taking oath in the ancestral Khatkar Kalan village on March 16.

Though the Doabites retained some faces by re-electing Rana Gurjeet Singh from Kapurthala, Balwinder Dhaliwal from Phagwara, Sukhpal Khaira from Bholath, Pargat Singh from Jalandhar Cantt, Bawa Henry from Jalandhar North, Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi from Banga and Dr Raj Chabbewal from Chabbewal, but the majority of legislators are new leaders. This year also saw the jodi of AAP MLAs Sheetal Angural and Raman Arora from Jalandhar West and Jalandhar Central, respectively, remaining in the limelight, more often for some controversial reasons.

This year turned out bad for Sunder Sham Arora, former minister from Hoshiarpur who remained in the previous Cabinet for the longest tenure. Not only did he lose elections, but his attempt to join the BJP did not help him escape from the hands of the Vigilance Bureau. Even worse is that his bail plea also got rejected. His past close aide and now rival from the seat - Brahm Shankar Jimpa of the AAP, however, has managed to steal all the charm by being the only pick of the party from the region in the Punjab Cabinet.

AAP’s only second timer from Doaba Jai Krishan Rouri of Garhshankar, too, has earned a better luck. Though he could not fetch a ministerial berth for himself, he got appointed as the Deputy Speaker of Vidhan Sabha.

AAP gave a good representation to the Doaba-based personalities in getting them nominated to the Rajya Sabha. Among them have been cricketer Harbhajan Singh, environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal and educationist Ashok Mittal.

Obviously under the new set up, the Congress leadership from the region has been lying low. But it has been Tejinder Bittu from Jalandhar, who has outshone all the way by working hard as the incharge of the party in the neighbouring hill state of Himachal Pradesh and has got to his credit bringing victory for the party.

The SAD, however, hit a further low in the region as its firebrand leader Jagir Kaur was ousted amidst her stand to contest the SGPC chief’s elections against the party’s choice in November this year. Being quite outspoken, she has clearly damaged the party further.

The last month of the year also saw a new controversy taking place with Sikh activist Amritpal Singh starting his campaign of removing benches in gurdwaras from the Doaba region. His first action took place in Kapurthala but the second major action of setting the benches on fire at Model Town gurdwara created a lot of ripples in the social, political and cultural circles.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Senior IPS officer and Tihar Prisons ex-D-G Sandeep Goel suspended

2
Nation

Viral message on Covid XBB variant is fake: Union health ministry

3
Punjab

Delhi High Court dismisses plea opposing permission to Sikhs carrying kirpans on flights

4
Entertainment

Who is 'AU' and how is he linked to Rhea Chakraborty? Why a probe is demanded into his phone calls to the actress

5
Nation

Mask up in crowded places, boost surveillance and keep hospitals ready: PM Modi's big messages at Covid meet

6
Chandigarh

4 AAP councillors among 5 suspended from Chandigarh MC House for a day following ruckus

7
World

Ali Ahmed Aslam, Pakistan-born Scottish inventor of Chicken Tikka Masala, dies at 77

8
Nation

'Chronology samjhiye'; Congress takes a jibe at govt hours before PM's covid review meeting

9
Nation

Rajasthan professor demands sexual favours from university student, fails her on refusing to oblige; arrested

10
Himachal

First budget of Congress govt in Himachal Pradesh to present clear picture of financial position: Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri

Don't Miss

View All
In 9 months, drugs claim lives of 25 youths in Amritsar village
Punjab

In 9 months, drugs claim lives of 25 youths in Amritsar village

Rahul Gandhi angrily pushes down party worker’s phone trying to take selfie; video goes viral
Trending

Rahul Gandhi angrily pushes down phone of party worker trying to click selfie with him; video goes viral

Chances of white Xmas brighten, hoteliers elated
Himachal

Chances of white Xmas brighten, hoteliers elated

4,589 killed in over 5K mishaps last year in Punjab
Punjab

4,589 killed in over 5K mishaps last year in Punjab

60 pc of China, 10 pc of earth's population to be infected by Covid in next 90 days; deaths likely to be in millions: Epidemiologist
World

Epidemiologist predicts 60% of China, 10% of world population to be infected by covid in next 3 months, deaths in millions

Dense fog engulfs North India; zero visibility in Bhatinda and Amritsar, rail, road traffic hit
Punjab

Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar; rail and road traffic hit

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert
Delhi

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C
Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C

Top News

Mansukh Mandaviya to hold meeting with state health ministers over rising covid cases in some countries

Mansukh Mandaviya to hold meeting with state health ministers over rising covid cases in some countries

Makes a suo motu statement in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday on...

Russian President Putin wants to end war in Ukraine, says 'sooner, the better'

Russian President Putin wants to end war in Ukraine, says 'sooner, the better'

China hospital data absent from WHO's latest Covid reports, raising concern

China hospital data absent from WHO's latest covid reports, raising concern

WHO says gaps in data might be due to Chinese authorities si...

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab’s Amritsar sector

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Amritsar sector

The unmanned aerial vehicle is detected at around 7.45am nea...

At below -40°C, Arctic 'bomb cyclone' threatens holiday travel for millions of Americans

At below -40°C, Arctic 'bomb cyclone' to hit US; people warned of 'life-threatening cold'

Threatens holiday travel for millions of Americans


Cities

View All

Waste cleaning yet to pick up pace at Bhagtanwala

Waste cleaning yet to pick up pace at Bhagtanwala

In 9 months, drugs claim lives of 25 youths in Amritsar village

Drone shot down in Tarn Taran

Traffic on road outside bus stand a norm

Loose dangling wires on Jamun Wali Road a threat

Zero visibility in Bathinda as fog engulfs northern states

Zero visibility in Bathinda as fog engulfs northern states

Opposition uproar in MC House

Opposition uproar in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation House

13 days on, Chandigarh logs 1 case of Covid-19

Musical, stand-up comedy nights at 3-day Rose Festival in Chandigarh

Fog grounds 6 flights, delays 30 at International airport in Mohali

CAT 2022: Panchkula’s Arpan tops tricity with 99.91 percentile

House-to-house vaccine drive, Delhi prepares to tackle Covid

House-to-house vaccine drive, Delhi prepares to tackle Covid

Three Nigerian nationals held for peddling drugs

Flipkart officials quizzed over sale of acid

Delhi Excise scam: ED files charge sheet; levels allegations against Telangana CM’s daughter K Kavitha

Foggy morning in Delhi, visibility drops to 400 metres

Covid scare: 28 teams to conduct 800 tests a day

Covid scare: 28 teams to conduct 800 tests a day

Don't let outsiders interfere, MC officials told

MC to test water samples from across city for purity

Over 6,000-kg seized poppy husk destroyed

Top 60 govt school principals to be sent for training to Singapore in Feb: Bains

VB came into limelight after busting transport tender, LDP scams

VB came into limelight after busting transport tender, LDP scams

7 booked for illegal mining

Bus rams into divider, none injured

Admn to organise job fair at ITI on Gill Road today

Amritsar-Kolkata Akal Takht Express partially restored

Administration gears up to curb sale of Chinese ‘manja’

Administration gears up to curb sale of Chinese ‘manja’

Punjabi varsity beat defending champions Corps of Signals

Students take part in international conference