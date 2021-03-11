From prof to entrepreneur

Meet this mother of two, whose life changed after her husband was diagnosed with multiple myeloma

From prof to entrepreneur

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, May 7

Unexpected and unfortunate incidents are something that we just have to deal with in life no matter what, believes Harvinder Kaur (56), wife of social activist late Prof Lakhbir Singh, who dedicated his life to raise awareness about AIDS and cancer in the region.

I was worried over my sons' upbringing and not being able to spend time with them, so I left my professor’s job and instead joined a school here close to my residence. I enrolled my sons in the same school to ensure we spend quality time together.Rs Harvinder Kaur, a mother of two who is now an entrepreneuer

She has always been a very optimistic person and looked at every situation with a hope that she could make it work.

Harvinder Kaur while addressing an awareness seminar.

Harvinder said she was a professor at a college in Phagwara, when she got married in 1992. “I continued with my job even after 10 years of my marriage and giving birth to my two sons. But yes, like every working mother, I, too, had problems in maintaining a work-life balance,” she said.

She said at times, she thought of quitting the job, but then she realised it won’t be a wise decision.

“I was worried over my sons’ upbringing and not being able to spend time with them, so I left my professor’s job and instead joined a school here close to my residence,” she said, adding that she also enrolled her sons in the same school to ensure they spend quality time together.

“Everything was going on smoothly till 2006, we were living the best time of our lives and making plans for our future. But destiny had its own plans,” she said, adding that her life completely changed thereafter as her husband was then diagnosed with multiple myeloma. Harvinder said she was left shattered.

“My elder son was 14 then, while the younger one was 9-years-old. Once again a moment came where I had to choose between my work and family. My husband was undergoing cancer treatment, so I left my job and decided to help him in his social work,” she said, adding that her husband had a very strong willpower, despite undergoing all radiotherapies and chemotherapies, he continued with his social work till his very last breath.

“Besides, it was with his support and confidence that I turned into an entrepreneur at the age of 44. He asked me to open my own school, so that I can continue with my passion of teaching and manage the home and kids alongside,” she said.

“When I opened the school, it started with just two classes — pre nursery and Class I, but now, it is up to Class X and has over 400 students,” she said.

Harvinder said her husband passed away last year in 2021 after battling cancer for over 15 years. “But he was and he will always be an inspiration for all as he has taught us not to get bogged down with setbacks,” she said.

Sharing about her life as entrepreneur-cum-single mother, Harvinder said: “Being a single mother is a very daunting, yet blissful experience since she has to give the best of both parents to her children.

“At times, it gets all the more difficult, as I have to run my enterprise and manage the NGO works too. But with the support of both my sons, who are doing well in their career, and the path shown by my husband, I am able to manage everything,” she said. She said like her husband, she has been organising blood donation activities, awareness seminars on AIDS and cancer, tree plantation drives, distribution of free books, stationery and uniforms for the needy schoolchildren. Besides, she hopes to take her school and the NGO to new heights.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Tajinder Bagga case: No coercive action till May 10, says HC as BJP leader appeals against arrest warrant

2
Punjab

CBI conducts searches against Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra in Rs 40-crore bank loan 'fraud' case

3
Punjab

Have done no wrong, nothing to hide: AAP MLA Gajjan Majra on CBI raids

4
Delhi

Protest and political slugfest after BJP leader Tajinder Bagga's arrest, Mohali court issues fresh non-bailable warrant

5
Himachal

Land ceiling for tourism units in Himachal goes

6
Trending

'My duty is my priority': Delhi school teacher shares heartfelt apology note by her student, netizens shower praise

7
Punjab

No coercive action against BJP leader till May 10: Punjab and Haryana High Court

8
Haryana

Delhi Police to provide security to Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

9
Ludhiana

Punjab Agricultural University engineering girl student commits suicide

10
Haryana

Minor boy held for brutal murder of 6-year-old girl in Gurugram

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'
Entertainment

Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'

Low on gluten, ancient wheat variety fetches four times the MSP
Punjab

Low on gluten, Punjab's ancient wheat variety 'sona moti' fetches four times the MSP

‘25% women, 15% men marry before legal age’
Delhi

25% women, 15% men marry before legal age: Report

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school
Trending

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school

Viral Video: Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol hug street kids, netizens impressed with their humility
Entertainment

Viral video: Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol hug street kids; netizens impressed with their humility

Shashi Tharoor shares poem on egg-water dosa row at Kochi airport
Trending

Shashi Tharoor shares poem on egg-water dosa row at Kochi airport

Bend it like Sushmita Sen, but even in the middle of the party… that’s fitness taken to another level
Entertainment

Bend it like Sushmita Sen, but even in the middle of a party… that’s fitness taken to another level

Bihar teacher recites song on how to deal with extreme hot weather, see viral video
Trending

Bihar teacher recites song on how to deal with extreme hot weather, see viral video

Top News

Deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal intensifies into cyclonic storm ‘Asani’

Deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal intensifies into severe cyclonic storm Asani

As per IMD, Aasani will reach close to Andhra Pradesh, Odish...

19 cops injured, 12 vehicles damaged in mob attack at Maharashtra steel factory

19 cops injured, 12 vehicles damaged in mob attack at Maharashtra steel factory

Heavy security deployed on the premises; 27 persons arrested...

Leopard enters Panipat village; SHO leading rescue team injured in attack

Watch video: Leopard enters Panipat village; SHO leading rescue team injured in attack

Forest department team tranquilized the big cat late in the ...

Land ceiling for tourism units in Himachal goes

Land ceiling for tourism units in Himachal goes

Hospitality sector can now purchase land beyond 150 bighas f...

No SIM, tablets to Haryana pupils of no use

Tablets of no use to Haryana students as Education Department fails to provide SIM cards

Students not able to access Internet on the device

Cities

View All

Drug peddler held with 2-kg heroin in Amritsar, Rs 7-lakh drug money

Drug peddler held with 2-kg heroin in Amritsar, Rs 7-lakh drug money

Comlaint filed against farmer for digging field with earth mover

Double shift in Punjab govt schools not new practice, say teachers

Industrial alcohol seized from trucker in Amritsar

Daughter-in-law, kin booked for man’s death in Amritsar

Chandigarh: Now, conversion issue comes under apex court scanner

Chandigarh: Now, conversion issue comes under apex court scanner

State of Chandigarh women still regressive, reveals survey

Smart meter pilot project completed in Chandigarh

Woman strangles former civic body employee in Chandigarh

Probe ordered into 2 medical certificates issued by GMCH-32

Fresh trouble for Tajinder Bagga; Mohali court issues arrest warrant

Protest and political slugfest after BJP leader Tajinder Bagga's arrest, Mohali court issues fresh non-bailable warrant

Delhi Police to provide security to Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

Minorities panel notice to Punjab chief secretary over Tajinder Bagga’s ‘turbanless’ arrest

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrest: Punjab govt moves 2 applications in High Court, wants Centre to be made party to case

Will keep raising voice against AAP, Arvind Kejriwal: BJP leader Tajinder Bagga

To moms, with love

To moms, with love

This city-based 'mompreneur' is making waves worldwide

Comply with Punjab Regulation of Fee Act, unaided schools told

Moms showered with love on their special day

Adopt zero tolerance towards 3 Cs: Cops told

Customer kills barber over minor arguments in Ludhiana, arrested

Customer kills barber over minor arguments in Ludhiana, arrested

20-year-old BTech student ends life in Punjab Agricultural University hostel in Ludhiana

No new Covid case in Ludhiana district

Direct way to martyr Sukhdev Thapar’s birthplace: Draft notification sent to Local Govt Dept for acquiring land

Delegation visits proposed textile park site at Koom Kalan

Major fire breaks out at three-storey building in Patiala; none injured

Major fire breaks out at three-storey building in Patiala; none injured

PRTC workers, traffic cop exchange blows

92 acres of panchayat land freed in two days: Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Anurag Thakur blames AAP for Patiala violence

Will ensure potable water for residents says Neena Mittal, Rajpura MLA