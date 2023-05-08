Front holds protest to demand restoration of Punjab pay scale

Jalandhar, May 7
Members of the Punjab Pay Scale Restoration Common Front today gathered in large numbers at the Desh Bhagat Memorial Hall-Jalandhar for the cancellation of the Central pay scale notification and the restoration of the Punjab pay scale.
Some of the leaders gathered on the occasion shed a light on the scales and other financial demands of the employees. The leaders rued that the employees recruited after July 2020 have been struggling financially. One of them noted, “The government had vowed before the elections to cut short the probationary period and to give full salary to the employees appointed during this period. But the government has not implemented the decision of the High Court in favour of the employees.”
The joint front then took out a protest march. Democratic Teachers’ Front president Digvijaypal Sharma and the state committee leaders also took part in the protest march. Leaders of the front warned that if their demands are not met, then a programme of intense action will be drawn in the coming days.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Another 'mysterious' blast on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic
On Saturday night, a mysterious blast had left six persons, ...
Kerala houseboat tragedy : Death count rises to 21, rescue operation under way
The incident happened in the Malappuram district in Kerala, ...
New chief secretary appointed in violence-hit Manipur
Vineet Joshi, a 1992-batch IAS officer of the Manipur cadre,...
In pictures: Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti receives fresh snow
It’s a treat for tourists, but farmers are worried over the ...
Excise policy case desperate attempt by BJP to malign AAP: Arvind Kejriwal
His remarks come after a Delhi court grants bail to two accu...