Front holds protest to demand restoration of Punjab pay scale

Jalandhar, May 7

Members of the Punjab Pay Scale Restoration Common Front today gathered in large numbers at the Desh Bhagat Memorial Hall-Jalandhar for the cancellation of the Central pay scale notification and the restoration of the Punjab pay scale.

Some of the leaders gathered on the occasion shed a light on the scales and other financial demands of the employees. The leaders rued that the employees recruited after July 2020 have been struggling financially. One of them noted, “The government had vowed before the elections to cut short the probationary period and to give full salary to the employees appointed during this period. But the government has not implemented the decision of the High Court in favour of the employees.”

The joint front then took out a protest march. Democratic Teachers’ Front president Digvijaypal Sharma and the state committee leaders also took part in the protest march. Leaders of the front warned that if their demands are not met, then a programme of intense action will be drawn in the coming days.