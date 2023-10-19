Fugitive in murder case in police net

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 18

The Police Commissionerate apprehended a fugitive in a murder case and seized a cache of illegal weapons from his possession.

The suspect has been identified as Rakesh Kumar, alias Popi, a resident of Sangat Singh Nagar in Jalandhar.

Acting on a tip off, a team of the CIA Staff 2 and the Anti-Narcotics Cell nabbed him during a patrolling in the vicinity of the Maqsuda Chowk.

Harvinder Singh Virk, DCP (Investigation), said Rakesh Kumar, along with his accomplices, had killed Manoj Kumar, alias Deepa, in Kapurthala in 2013.

“He was later arrested and sent to 20-year imprisonment by a court. He was released on parole a year ago and was on the run since then. The police were making efforts to arrest him,” he said.

“The police teams were alerted about his presence near the Maqsuda Bypass. After getting information, we arrested him. During search, a pistol and three live rounds were recovered from his possession. Further investigation led to the discovery of three additional pistols and a rifle. The suspect admitted to have acquired these illegal weapons during a trip to Meerut after his release from the prison,” the DCP said.

Police officials said Popi was sent to 4-day police custody. Further investigations were on in the case.