 Fulfil promises made to allottees, JIT told : The Tribune India

Fulfil promises made to allottees, JIT told

Fulfil promises made to allottees, JIT told

Master Gurbanta Singh Enclave in Jalandhar has turned haven for thieves and drug addicts. file photo



Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, December 24

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC), while addressing three complaints of allottees of the Bibi Bhani Complex and Indra Puram (Master Gurbanta Singh Enclave), ordered the trust to refund the principal amount paid by them with interest and compensation, which amounts to nearly

Rs 32.5 lakh.

In their complaints, Sonia Sharma and Saroj Kumar had stated that they had paid Rs 5.54 lakh and Rs 6.26 lakh, respectively, to the JIT in 2010 for the flats allotted to them at the Bibi Bhani Complex. They said that, as per the terms and conditions of the allotment letter, the JIT was supposed to hand over the possession of the flat in 2012. However, the JIT allegedly did not do so.

They said that they had earlier sought possession of their flats. However, when they later found that the quality of the flats was not up to the mark, they had a change of mind. They alleged that none of the facilities and amenities — such as street lights, power supply, among others — which had been guaranteed at the time of the allotment.

“The JIT on May 18, 2017 issued a notification, asking allottees to take possession of their flats by May 25, 2017. However, to our surprise, it was also mentioned in the notification that if the allottees failed to take possession of their flats by then, they would consider that possession had been given, which was unfair and illegal,” one of the complainants rued.

They said that even after a decade today, there is no provision of electricity, streetlights and water and connection to the sewerage.

Similarly, Balwinder Singh, said he had paid Rs 3.8 lakh to the JIT in 2006 for the flat allotted to him at the Master Gurbanta Singh Enclave, Indra Puram. He said he was given the possession of his flat on papers in 2009 but without any basic facilities like power supply. He said he had made repeated requests to the authorities concerned to develop the complex as promised in the brochure of the scheme, however, nothing happened. It prompted him file a case against the trust at the consumer forum.

The notice of the complaints in all three cases were sent to the JIT by the Commission. However, the counsel of the JIT maintained that the complainants were at fault as they had failed to fulfil some conditions of the allotment letter. Therefore, the complaints were liable to be dismissed.

However, after all the facts were verified, the president of the commission — in its judgment — ordered the JIT to either complete the development work at the site and to provide all basic amenities within three months, or to refund their principal amount with 9 per cent interest from date of deposit till realisation with Rs 35,000 as compensation to each complainant.

Yet another loss

On Friday also three allottees of Bibi Bhani Complex and Surya Enclave Extension won cases against JIT after it failed to hand over the possession of their flats and a plot on time. In all three cases, the district consumer disputes redressal commission, had ordered JIT to either handover the possession with promised amenities within three months or refund their principal amount along with 9 per cent interest and compensation, which amounts Rs 1.64 crore.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Sheezan Khan tells police broke up with Tunisha Sharma after Shraddha Walkar murder case

2
Punjab

Sikh man from Amritsar among 4 dead in Canada bus accident: Report

3
Delhi

'Concocted narratives' were taught in name of history: PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

4
Nation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS

5
Brand Connect

Keto Fantastic ACV Gummies | Kelly Clarkson Keto Gummies [Shocking Scam] Trimax Keto Gummies | Trufit Keto Gummies, Fake Or Legitimate?

6
Business

Videocon founder Venugopal Dhoot arrested in ICICI Bank loan fraud case

7
World

UKrainian President Zelenskyy calls PM Modi, seeks Indian mediation for peace with Russia

8
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Government suspends functioning of staff selection commission over paper leak

9
Diaspora

Top Indian-American editor steps down to save jobs of his staff members from impending layoffs

10
Entertainment

Tunisha Sharma's mother claims Sheezan Khan cheated, used her daughter

Don't Miss

View All
Year that made Messi
Features Looking back 2022

Year that made Messi the greatest !

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict
Features Looking back 2022

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict

Despair to hope: Despite China-driven Covid surge, WHO says we’re in a better place
Features Looking back 2022

Despair to hope: Despite China-driven Covid surge, WHO says we’re in a better place

Water heaters, desi-ghee pinnis for Zira agitators to tackle chill
Punjab

Water heaters, desi-ghee pinnis for Zira agitators to tackle chill

Italian strawberries to be grown under hydroponics project in Rohtak village
Haryana

Italian strawberries to be grown under hydroponics project in Rohtak village

Haryana students to wake up at crack of dawn, courtesy shrine mikes
Haryana

Haryana students to wake up at crack of dawn, courtesy shrine mikes

150 more cops to guard singer’s family
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala killing: 150 more cops to guard singer's family

National park turns haven for endangered species
Himachal

Kullu's Great Himalayan National Park turns haven for endangered species

Top News

Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness

Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness

Union Health Minister is present at Safdarjung Hospital in D...

Dense fog at many places as intense cold conditions prevail in Punjab, Haryana

Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...

‘Sushant Singh Rajput didn’t die by suicide, I saw fracture marks’, claims man who performed autopsy

'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy

Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...

BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter’s objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested

BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter's objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested

The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...

China to reopen borders, scrap quarantine for international travellers from January 8

China to reopen borders, scrap quarantine for international travellers from January 8

The National Health Commission announces that covid-19 manag...


Cities

View All

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Farmers’ protest outside DC office completes one month

Spurious drugs: Punjab drug trail ends in Uttarakhand; unit sealed

Biting cold, dense fog force residents to stay indoors; help pours in for homeless

Amritsar: Another drone shot down

Prompt doles by Chandigarh, ~48.36L given to 92 e-vehicle buyers

Prompt doles by Chandigarh, Rs 48.36L given to 92 e-vehicle buyers

No respite from fog in Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana for 48 hours

Schoolteacher assaults student with pistol in Chandigarh, held

‘0001’ goes for Rs 15.2L; RLA rakes in Rs 1.81 cr

Despite action by UT civic body, BSNL cables dangle from trees

India needs to break free from narrow views of past to achieve heights of success: PM Modi at ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ event

'Concocted narratives' were taught in name of history: PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

Badhra block samiti member found dead in Gurugram

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2/litre in Delhi-NCR from Tuesday

AAP candidates for MCD mayor, deputy mayor submit nominations

20 cars gutted in arson incident at west Delhi multi-storey parking lot

Woman absconding in extortion case nabbed

Woman absconding in extortion case nabbed

Dense fog, chill throw life out of gear in Jalandhar

Surya Enclave Extension allottees meet Jalandhar Improvement Trust chairman, EO

Lovely Professional University’s bhangra team brings laurels

Music kept us alive during distressing pandemic times, say veena maestros

Police crack down on drinking in public places

Police crack down on drinking in public places

30 encroachments removed

Pungrain inspector nabbed for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

NGT gives joint committee 15 more days to submit report

Man held with Chinese string

‘Zero bill’ beneficiaries touch 90%; power demand increases

'Zero bill' beneficiaries in Punjab touch 90%; power demand increases

Civic body surpasses target, collects Rs 17-cr property tax

DC orders digitisation of old revenue records

National Consumer Day celebrated

Novel tribute: Taking dip in ice-cold water