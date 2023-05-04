 Fulfilling people’s dreams my sole purpose, says Cong candidate : The Tribune India

Fulfilling people’s dreams my sole purpose, says Cong candidate

Cong candidate Karamjit Kaur and ex-CM Channi in Goraya.



Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, May 3

Congress candidate Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary today said fulfilling aspirations and dreams of people of Jalandhar was the only purpose of her life.

Addressing election meetings in Bara Pind, Rurka Kalan and Phillaur city with former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Karamjit said she had never imagined of coming into active politics, but now she would work day and night to realise the dreams of her husband late Santokh Singh Chaudhary.

“I spent my entire life doing a government job teaching students. After the demise of my husband, the party gave me the responsibility to contest the byelections and represent the people of Jalandhar in the Parliament. I will work day and night to fulfil the aspirations of people of Jalandhar and realise the dreams of my husband,” she said.

Speaking at the meetings, former CM Channi said the Bhagwant Mann government had committed a fraud with people of Punjab by not fulfilling their ‘so-called’ guarantees.

He said: “They promised to give Rs 1,000 to every woman, but not a single woman received a penny. They promised to increase old-age pension, but our elders are still waiting for it. Several people are not even getting their ration under the public distribution system and ration cards of a large number of beneficiaries have been cancelled.”

Channi said the Mann government claimed of reforming the schools of Punjab, but there was not a single school in the Jalandhar constituency which has the required staff. He said even though the government claimed of giving Rs 15,000 per acre for crop loss, no farmer received the compensation.

Exhorting the people to vote for Congress candidate Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary, Channi said she was an educated and the most capable candidate. She was the best person to represent the people of Jalandhar in Parliament.

Former MLAs Inderbir Singh Bolaria, Sukhpal Singh Bhullar and Angad Singh Saini, zila parishad and block samiti members, municipal councillors, sarpanches and panches were among those present.

