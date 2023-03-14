 Fun Day Sports Meet at St Soldier : The Tribune India

campus notes

Fun Day Sports Meet at St Soldier

Fun Day Sports Meet at St Soldier

A sports meet under way at St Soldier Institute of Hotel Management in Jalandhar on Monday. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Fun Day Sports Meet was organised by St. Soldier Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology, in which various games like freeze dance, needle thread race, lemon race, musical chair, balloon fight, tug of war etc. were organized for the students. In which the students participated enthusiastically and displayed their abilities. In Needle and thread race, Younis was 1st, Harkirat was 2nd, Vinay was 3rd, In lemon race Sahil 1st, Akaran 2nd, Simran Kaur 3rd, In musical chair Simran 1st, Prince 2nd, Harkirat 3rd, Balloon fight Simran got first, Rana Pratap got second, Younis got third. All the winning students were awarded by Principal Sandeep Lohani.

Election to body of engineers

Dr Sanjeev Naval, a well-known researcher and Principal of DAVIET Jalandhar, has been elected Secretary of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) India Section (Northern Region). This announcement was made at the The American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) India Section Northern Region annual general meeting. The ASCE is a professional organisation that promotes the advancement of civil engineering in the region. Dr Sanjeev Naval has been actively involved in many Smart City projects in Jalandhar and Amritsar. He has held various positions of responsibility in the ASCE, including serving as a member of the Executive Committee of the Northern Region.

Lyallpur Khalsa signs MoU with NGO

Lyallpur Khalsa College Jalandhar and Sanjhi Sikhiya Foundation (SSF), an NGO, have signed an MoU for transforming the education system in Doaba region. The MoU was signed by Prof. Jasreen Kaur, Principal LKC, and Gurjit Singh, Project Incharge, SSF. The Principal said, “There is a lot to do in the field of youth development, career counseling, internships and entrepreneurship. Through these collaborations, educational institutes can sincerely try to bridge the gap between community and industry.” The MoU includes partnership for workshops on youth development and social entrepreneurship, short-term and long-term internships in the Punjab Youth Leadership Programme and training sessions for faculty members on creating engaging classrooms using adult development pedagogy.

Annual Carnival at college

Principal Dr. Navjot of Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women informed them that an annual carnival is going to be organised on March 15. She also informed that famous personalities of Punjabi cinema Gurnam Bhullar and Sargun Mehta will be gracing the event as celebrity guests. The main attractions of the carnival will be Mr. and Miss. Carnival Competition, on-the-spot baby show, selfie corner, rides, fun games, food stalls, etc. The raffle draw will be conducted at the conclusion of the carnival and winners of the draw will be given attractive prizes. She also added that this carnival is open to all. Principal Dr. Navjot stated that it is going to be an exuberant affair.

Apeejay students shine in GNDU exams

Students of M.A. Fine Arts 3rd Semester, Apeejay College of Fine Arts have got top six positions out of 10 and established their supremacy in final exams organised by Guru Nanak Dev University. Ragini obtained 359/400, Gurmeet Kaur Sethi obtained 355, Komal Rajput obtained 352, Bhavini Verma obtained 350, Arun Kumar Puri obtained 347, Muskaan Meena obtained 340 and bagged first, second, fourth, fifth, sixth and eighth positions, respectively. Principal, Dr. Neerja Dhingra congratulated all the students and inspired them to continue working hard in future too. She acknowledged and appreciated the efforts of Head, Department of Fine Arts, Dr. Rimpi Aggarwal, Dr. Jeevan Kumari, and Amandeep for their guidance to the students.

Workshop on Entrepreneurship Skill

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya’s Institution’s Innovation Council organised a workshop on “Entrepreneurship Skill, Attitude and Behaviour Development” under G20-Y20 Summit of Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of India. The workshop focussed towards inculcating entrepreneurial spirit among young learners. The primary aim was to provide inputs on process and practice of entrepreneurship development, opportunity identification, business models, and inputs on resource and knowledge industries. The workshop commenced with a thought-provoking address by Sidharath Shankar Sharma, Advisor to the Government. He discussed the pros of being self-employed and the contribution of start-ups and businesses in improving Indian economy. Sharma also highlighted some real-life examples of local businessmen and vendors that encouraged the students the actual value of being your own boss and earn a handsome amount of money. He also advised the students to have a bigger vision and creative ideas.

Folk art competitions

The students of DAV College, Jalandhar, participated in the 37th All India Folk Arts Festival at Raipur-Rasoolpur, Jalandhar. In four categories of Kavishri, Wedding Song, Folk Song, and Mimicry, the students performed well. In kavishri, Manjot Kaur (MSc-III), Baljinder Kaur (BSc-II), and Simranpreet Kaur (BA-II) stood first. In wedding song category, Kalyani (B.Com.-II), Chahat Sharma (B.A.-II), Divyanshi (B.B.A.-II), Kashish (+2), Manjot Kaur (MSc-III), Baljinder Kaur (BSc-II), and Simranpreet Kaur (BA-II) got second place. Vinayak (B.A.Part-I) and Ezy (B.J.M.C.-II) bagged third place in the folk song category. Vishal (BA-II) won the third position in the mimicry category. Principal Dr. Rajesh Kumar congratulated the students.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Delhi farmhouse owner's wife alleges husband once said he would use 'blue pills and Russian girls to do away with Satish Kaushik'

2
Punjab

After controversy, Punjab govt cancels Teacher Eligibility Test

3
Punjab

Big action by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in TET irregularities case; 2 GNDU professors suspended

4
Business

2 days after authorities closed Silicon Valley Bank, New York's Signature Bank shut down in 3rd largest failure in US banking history

5
Entertainment

India's big win at Oscars with RRR's 'Naatu Naatu', documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers'

6
Nation

Defence ministry cannot issue communication on payment of OROP arrears in instalments: Supreme Court

7
Nation

India to train Taliban officials for first time

8
Punjab

Discontinue water to other states, ensure MSP, demand Punjab farmers; hold protest march in New Delhi

9
Jalandhar

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: Congress announces candidature of ex-MP Santokh Chaudhary's wife Karamjit Kaur

10
Nation

68,000 cases picked up for e-verification for income mismatch in AIS, ITR for 2019-20

Don't Miss

View All
Teacher Eligibility Test: Highlighted answers in question paper shock PSTET candidates
Punjab

Teacher Eligibility Test: Highlighted answers in question paper shock PSTET candidates

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 for in an attempt to be sent to jail
World

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 in an attempt to be sent to jail

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

Top News

Uproar over Rahul’s London remark

Uproar in Parliament over Rahul Gandhi's London remark

BJP demands apology | Opposition seeks JPC on Adani | Both H...

After SVB, New York-based Signature Bank collapses too

After SVB, New York-based Signature Bank collapses too

India remains world’s top arms importer: Report

India remains world's top arms importer: Report

Sweden-based think tank SIPRI says India accounts for 11% of...

India’s ties with China complex, says MEA

India's ties with China complex, says Ministry of External Affairs

Pay ~1.56 cr for delay in flat possession: HRERA to realtor

Pay Rs 1.56 cr for delay in flat possession: HRERA to realtor


Cities

View All

Gunshots fired at house of late SAD leader’s son

Gunshots fired at house of late SAD leader’s son

Canada-based man, kin pose as gangster’s aides, threaten resident

Medical college seeks probe into student suicide case

Travel agent opens fire at client over money

G20 cleanup: MC removes encroachments on GT Road

Drug Hotspots: Bathinda villagers living in fear

Drug Hotspots: Bathinda villagers living in fear

Short assessment of rent causes Rs 9.37 crore loss to Chandigarh

Short assessment of rent causes Rs 9.37 crore loss to Chandigarh

Now, submit papers, files to RLA Chandigarh online

Entry, Licence Fee: Authority fails to recover Rs 4.23 crore from Ola, Uber

Chandigarh plans hostel at GMCH-32 south campus

Two residents of Patiala die in truck-car collision

Delhi L-G forwards Cong’s demand for probe into snooping case

Delhi L-G forwards Cong’s demand for probe into snooping case

AAP begins drive to expose BJP’s ‘misuse’ of central agencies

3 held in Noida with Rs 25L drugs

Early bird Cong picks Chaudhary’s widow for Jalandhar LS byelection

Early bird Congress picks Santokh Chaudhary's widow for Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection

District Badminton Association raises issue of 8 shops in Hansraj stadium with Jalandhar MC

Demolition drive halted in Jalandhar after MLA's intervention

PSPCL employees rely on 'jugaad' for repair work in Talwara

Kin of patient who died during treatment at private hospital protest in Jalandhar

Work begins on rly station revamp project

Work begins on rly station revamp project

Daughter drowns in canal, man arrested

Plastic reverse vending machines at Civil Hospital gathering dust

Two arrested with 30 kg of poppy husk

MC confiscates 70-kg plastic bags, razes encroachments

Punjabi University students, staff launch protest over grant in Patiala

Punjabi University students, staff launch protest over grant in Patiala

After 12 attempts, Patiala MC to reduce No. of sites, price to allocate advertisement tender

3 held with 2-kg opium, intoxicants in Patiala

Mobile phones seized from four jail inmates in Patiala

Bridging skill gap need of the hour: Professor