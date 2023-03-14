Fun Day Sports Meet at St Soldier

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Fun Day Sports Meet was organised by St. Soldier Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology, in which various games like freeze dance, needle thread race, lemon race, musical chair, balloon fight, tug of war etc. were organized for the students. In which the students participated enthusiastically and displayed their abilities. In Needle and thread race, Younis was 1st, Harkirat was 2nd, Vinay was 3rd, In lemon race Sahil 1st, Akaran 2nd, Simran Kaur 3rd, In musical chair Simran 1st, Prince 2nd, Harkirat 3rd, Balloon fight Simran got first, Rana Pratap got second, Younis got third. All the winning students were awarded by Principal Sandeep Lohani.

Election to body of engineers

Dr Sanjeev Naval, a well-known researcher and Principal of DAVIET Jalandhar, has been elected Secretary of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) India Section (Northern Region). This announcement was made at the The American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) India Section Northern Region annual general meeting. The ASCE is a professional organisation that promotes the advancement of civil engineering in the region. Dr Sanjeev Naval has been actively involved in many Smart City projects in Jalandhar and Amritsar. He has held various positions of responsibility in the ASCE, including serving as a member of the Executive Committee of the Northern Region.

Lyallpur Khalsa signs MoU with NGO

Lyallpur Khalsa College Jalandhar and Sanjhi Sikhiya Foundation (SSF), an NGO, have signed an MoU for transforming the education system in Doaba region. The MoU was signed by Prof. Jasreen Kaur, Principal LKC, and Gurjit Singh, Project Incharge, SSF. The Principal said, “There is a lot to do in the field of youth development, career counseling, internships and entrepreneurship. Through these collaborations, educational institutes can sincerely try to bridge the gap between community and industry.” The MoU includes partnership for workshops on youth development and social entrepreneurship, short-term and long-term internships in the Punjab Youth Leadership Programme and training sessions for faculty members on creating engaging classrooms using adult development pedagogy.

Annual Carnival at college

Principal Dr. Navjot of Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women informed them that an annual carnival is going to be organised on March 15. She also informed that famous personalities of Punjabi cinema Gurnam Bhullar and Sargun Mehta will be gracing the event as celebrity guests. The main attractions of the carnival will be Mr. and Miss. Carnival Competition, on-the-spot baby show, selfie corner, rides, fun games, food stalls, etc. The raffle draw will be conducted at the conclusion of the carnival and winners of the draw will be given attractive prizes. She also added that this carnival is open to all. Principal Dr. Navjot stated that it is going to be an exuberant affair.

Apeejay students shine in GNDU exams

Students of M.A. Fine Arts 3rd Semester, Apeejay College of Fine Arts have got top six positions out of 10 and established their supremacy in final exams organised by Guru Nanak Dev University. Ragini obtained 359/400, Gurmeet Kaur Sethi obtained 355, Komal Rajput obtained 352, Bhavini Verma obtained 350, Arun Kumar Puri obtained 347, Muskaan Meena obtained 340 and bagged first, second, fourth, fifth, sixth and eighth positions, respectively. Principal, Dr. Neerja Dhingra congratulated all the students and inspired them to continue working hard in future too. She acknowledged and appreciated the efforts of Head, Department of Fine Arts, Dr. Rimpi Aggarwal, Dr. Jeevan Kumari, and Amandeep for their guidance to the students.

Workshop on Entrepreneurship Skill

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya’s Institution’s Innovation Council organised a workshop on “Entrepreneurship Skill, Attitude and Behaviour Development” under G20-Y20 Summit of Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of India. The workshop focussed towards inculcating entrepreneurial spirit among young learners. The primary aim was to provide inputs on process and practice of entrepreneurship development, opportunity identification, business models, and inputs on resource and knowledge industries. The workshop commenced with a thought-provoking address by Sidharath Shankar Sharma, Advisor to the Government. He discussed the pros of being self-employed and the contribution of start-ups and businesses in improving Indian economy. Sharma also highlighted some real-life examples of local businessmen and vendors that encouraged the students the actual value of being your own boss and earn a handsome amount of money. He also advised the students to have a bigger vision and creative ideas.

Folk art competitions

The students of DAV College, Jalandhar, participated in the 37th All India Folk Arts Festival at Raipur-Rasoolpur, Jalandhar. In four categories of Kavishri, Wedding Song, Folk Song, and Mimicry, the students performed well. In kavishri, Manjot Kaur (MSc-III), Baljinder Kaur (BSc-II), and Simranpreet Kaur (BA-II) stood first. In wedding song category, Kalyani (B.Com.-II), Chahat Sharma (B.A.-II), Divyanshi (B.B.A.-II), Kashish (+2), Manjot Kaur (MSc-III), Baljinder Kaur (BSc-II), and Simranpreet Kaur (BA-II) got second place. Vinayak (B.A.Part-I) and Ezy (B.J.M.C.-II) bagged third place in the folk song category. Vishal (BA-II) won the third position in the mimicry category. Principal Dr. Rajesh Kumar congratulated the students.