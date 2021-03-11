Fun time for kids as summer camps begin

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 1

As Term-1 examinations are over in most schools, the kids have now got busy with summer camps being organised on the campuses. The excitement level at these camps remains high as these are being organised in schools after a gap of two years as no such activities could be organised in the summer break of 2020 and 2021 due to Covid.

A week to 10-day summer camps are being organised at various institutes of the city and around. A week-long summer camp for the students St Joseph’s Convent School, Jalandhar Cantonment, got underway today. Classes are being held for sports related activities including basketball, chess, carom, volleyball, yoga and table tennis. Activities are also being organised in dance and music with instruments including guitar and keyboard.

At Hindu Kanya College, Kapurthala, a summer camp is being organised for the schoolchildren of the area from June 10. Prof Sarika Kanda, coordinator of the summer camp, said in this summer camp, different groups have been formed for children in the age group of five to 10 years and for children in the age group of 11 to 16 years.

She said a variety of indoor games would be organised for young children along with art and craft, story-telling and reading, science and math fun, painting and colouring, music and dance and various types of indoor games will be organised, while for the other group, classes on communication skills, mask making, charcoal sketching, embroidery, nail art, block printing, music and dance will be organised.

Principal Dr Archana Garg said the college organised a summer camp every summer vacation in which students of all ages participate with great fondness. She expressed the hope that this time also the college staff would be successful in making the holidays of the participating children profitable.

At Innocent Hearts School, Green Model Town, a summer camp was organised for the children during the summer vacation. This summer camp started with zumba exercises. On the very first day of the summer camp, a glimpse of the cheerfulness and inquisitive nature of the students was seen on the faces of the students. Children participated in every activity. The purpose of organising this summer camp is to develop the physical, creative and intellectual development of the children and to inculcate a sense of self-confidence in them, so that the students can enhance their personality.

Various activities were organised for the children in the summer camp like public speaking, Western dance (hip hop, salsa) music instruments (drums, piano, guitar), calligraphy under art, resin art and macrame, mandala and Warli art. Innocent Hearts has organised this summer camp with the expertise of well-known choreographers, musicians and eminent artistes to unleash the hidden talent in the kids. The event organiser Rinku, who was called for fun games in Green Model Town, conducted many fun games with the children. The kids had a lot of fun in the fun games.