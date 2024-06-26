Funds released to prevent deluge in sensitive areas on CM’s orders: Jimpa

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 25

Punjab Minister for Water Supply and Sanitation Bram Shankar Jimpa today said necessary funds have been released to prevent floods in sensitive areas as per the directives of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

He said the Disaster Management Department was monitoring the situation across the state to effectively handle any unforeseen circumstances.

The minister was presiding over a meeting with leaders of two associations representing block resource coordinators of the department. During the meeting, he discussed their demands and assured that necessary action will be taken in accordance with the policies of the Punjab Government. After discussions with association leaders from different parts of the state at the local Municipal Corporation complex, the minister said these demands would be considered with empathy. He said the department had previously brought important issues concerning the block resource coordinators to the notice of the Finance Department and would coordinate with relevant departments to get these approved.

The minister emphasised that the AAP government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, was committed to resolving the legitimate issues of the employees. The minister also assured that the demands of the employees of the Water Supply and Sanitation Department would be addressed with seriousness.

Jimpa, who is also the Minister for Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management, was accompanied by Amit Talwar, head of the Water Supply and Sanitation Department, Chief Engineer Jasvir Singh.

