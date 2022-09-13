Furniture store gutted in Kartarpur

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 12

A huge fire engulfed a store at Karatrapur today. The fire was so huge that as many as 18 vehicles, including water tankers, were pressed to service to control the fire on the spot. Kartarpur Fire Station Sub-Fire Officer Jatinder Kumar along with his team rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Furniture, including, beds, sofas, dining tables, a refrigerator, an AC, a generator set, a sewing machine, an LED TV, DVR cameras, fans, computers, etc. were gutted in the store.

15 fire tenders douse fire It took three hours and 15 fire tenders to put out the fire. The cause of the fire is not known yet. However, there has been significant damage to the store as no one was in the store when the fire started. — Jatinder Kumar, Kartarpur Sub-Fire Officer

While the fire started at 8 am, it took three hours for the team to douse it. The fire was doused at about 11 am. Flame and smoke were seen billowing from the three-storeyed store when the fire teams reached the spot. The shutter had to be broken to put out the fire. As many as 10 water tankers from Kartarpur itself had to be employed to put out the fire in the store which had costly furniture and appliances in it.

A furniture store engulfed in flames at Kartarpur in Jalandhar. Goods worth lakhs were destroyed in the fire. Malkiat Singh

Due to an intense fire situation, Jalandhar SDFO Jaswant Singh and his staff along with Kapurthala fire tenders and employees were also rushed to the spot. Four water tankers were taken from Kapurthala as well. Four additional vehicles were taken in from Jalandhar to douse the flames.