Gadgets stolen from tower

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have booked unidentified persons on the charge of stealing electronic gadgets from a mobile tower. Sachin Kumar, legal manager of Reliance Jio, complained to the police that suspects stole electronic gadgets from the company’s mobile phone tower installed at Nangal Jiwan village on September 29. Investigating Officer Rannjit Singh said a case under Section 380 of the IPC has been registered. OC

Six arrested with intoxicants

Hoshiarpur: The police arrested six smugglers and recovered a huge quantity of intoxicants from them in the past 24 hours. The Garhshankar police arrested a smuggler and recovered 262 grams of heroin from his possession at a naka in the area. The suspect has been identified as Denowal Khurd, a resident of Gulzara. The Mahilpur police arrested four smugglers from different places. They recovered 47 bottles of liquor from their possession. The suspects have been identified as Mohan Lal, a resident of Sarhala Kalan, Pawandeep Singh, alias Pawan, a resident of Mahilpur, Surjit Singh, alias Mahinder Singh, a resident of Behbalpur, and Jaswinder Singh, alias Binder, a resident of Mazara Dhingrian. The Tanda police arrested Jaimal, alias Fatta, a resident of Chandigarh Colony, Tanda, and recovered 507 grams of intoxicating powder from him.

School theft suspect held

Hoshiarpur: The police have arrested a person for theft at a school. According to the information, Arvind Sachdeva, a resident of Una Road, told the police that his wife runs a school near the church. According to him, Malkit Singh, a resident of Sunder Nagar, stole valuables from the school. The police have registered a case.

Biker dies in road mishap

Phagwara: A motorcyclist died on the spot after being hit by a speeding tractor near Dhak Pandhori village on Thursday night. The deceased has been identified as Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Balalon village. The police have registered a case against the tractor driver. The body has been sent to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination. OC

Man held with 1.5-kg opium

Phagwara: The police arrested a drug smuggler and seized 1.5 kg of opium from his possession on Thursday night. Phagwara DSP Jaspreet Singh said the suspect had been identified as Lakhwinder Singh, a resident of Baba Gadhian, Phagwara. He was nabbed at a checkpoint near Dana Mandi. The police have impounded his bike. A case has been registered against the suspect under the NDPS Act.