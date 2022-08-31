‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean’: Games website crashes on last day of registration

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, August 30

On the last day of registration for ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean’, people witnessed some problems in applying online. Many visited the District Sports Office to get themselves registered there only. Officials told them the site was slow and not working properly because of the heavy online traffic on the last day of registration.

Good response from villages There is a very good response from the villages. We have decided to entertain those too who will come to us when the games start. Lovejit Singh, District Sports Officer

Till 3 in the afternoon, over 4,500 had already got themselves registered for the games. A computer expert had been specially hired for the job to register the players. Block-level games will start from September 1. Six games — football, athletics, volleyball, kho kho, tug-of-war and kabaddi will be held in 11 blocks.

Earlier, the date of registration was extended from August 25 to 30. Over 250 registrations were recorded today. A 32-year-old chief officer in the merchant navy, Paramveer Singh Gill, had also come to register himself for table tennis. “I had been trying for online registration but couldn’t do so, which is why I have to come to the office,” he said.

Inderjeet Singh (73) was also seen sitting in the office, waiting for the officials to come so that he could register 13 of his students who are taking hockey training from him. “Even I wanted to play, but I am not eligible for the same,” he said. Another girl, Anjali, also arrived at the office from Bhogpur for offline registration.

District Sports Officer (DSO) Lovejit Singh said there was a very good response from the villages. “I have been getting phone calls from the players who want to register themselves. We have decided to entertain those too who would come to us when the games will start. The aim is to ensure maximum number of players take part in the games,” he said.

A meeting was also held at DSO office where coaches of almost every game were called in and were instructed regarding the games.