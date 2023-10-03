Gandhi Jayanti celebration

Our Correspondent

Ivy World School celebrated Gandhi Jayanti. The patriotic occasion highlighted the values and principles of the Father of the Nation — Mahatma Gandhi — also fondly known as Bapu. Ivyians organised a special assembly wherein the students expressed their views on his life and teachings. The students presented a tribute to Gandhi through a series of events which included thoughts and quotes, bhajans, a dance performance and a teacher talk about his beliefs and ideas. Director Aditi Vasal expressed pride in the young Ivyians’ unparalleled enthusiasm to pay homage to the patriotic leader.

‘Swachhta Hi Sewa’

The NSS unit of Lyallpur Khalsa College organised ‘Swachhta Hi Sewa’ — a cleanliness drive under the directions of NSS Regional Directorate, New Delhi and office of the Director, Higher Education, Punjab. The campaign culminated with a cleanliness drive in the college campus and surrounding areas in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation and PG Department of History. Principal Dr Jaspal Singh initiated the drive by motivating the students. The campaign started from the college main gate and culminated under the flyover. Prof Satpal Singh, Chief Programme Officer, informed that during the two-week campaign, volunteers made people aware of cleanliness through a Nukkad Natak (street play) on single-use plastic ban, Swachhta pledge, rangoli and painting.

KMV celebrates Gandhi Jayanti

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya celebrated Gandhi Jayanti. Paying tributes to the principles and teachings of Mahatma Gandhi, the Student Welfare Department of the college, NSS Department and NCC organised various activities throughout the week. Participating enthusiastically, the students ensured cleanliness of hostels, classrooms, canteen, lounge, playground and other parts of the college under the theme of ‘Mera Campus Pura Saaf’, plastic-free campus, Swatchh campus, ‘Khubsurat campus Roshan dimaag’ and ‘Mere campus da har kona saaf’. Apart from this, the students also enthusiastically displayed their creativity by participating in activities like collage-making, poster-making, painting, declamation, poetry recitation and calligraphy on the theme of cleanliness.

