Gang involved in illegal felling of trees, timber theft busted, 1 held

Our Correspondent

Phillaur, May 20

The Forest Department today unearthed a gang involved in illegal felling of trees and theft of timber in the forest areas of Phillaur.

Acting on directives from Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Jarnail Singh, forest officers intensified night patrolling in sensitive areas. The increased vigilance paid off when the patrolling team successfully busted the gang.

The police apprehended the main suspect, identified as Thekidar Kumar, and recovered wood blocks and a vehicle used in illegal activities. The police also identified seven other suspects - Soma, Chaman, Harish, Driver KP, Rupa, Mohit and Kala, all residents of Phagwara.

A case has been registered against the suspects at the Goraya police station.

DFO Jarnail Singh praised the efforts of forest officers led by Range Officer Davinder Pal Singh and the patrolling team for their swift action, emphasising the department’s commitment to protecting the forest resources from illegal activities. The operation serves to highlight the ongoing efforts to preserve the integrity of forest areas and deter criminal activities.