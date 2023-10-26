Gang of robbers busted, 2 land in police dragnet

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 25

The Nawanshahr police claimed to have busted an inter-district gang of robbers with the arrest of two of its members, who used to loot people on deserted roads.

The suspects have been identified as Sukhjinder Singh, alias Bitta (30), from Hoshiarpur, and Didar Singh, alias Gaggi (25), from Hoshiarpur.

While addressing a press conference, Nawanshahr SSP Akhil Chaudhary said on October 24, Ram Lal of Jandiala village informed the Banga police that he was going to Soondh village from his home to purchase something on his scooter. When he reached near Adarsh School of his village, three motorcycle-borne persons stopped him forcibly. They pointed a datar at him and snatched Rs 15,000 and a mobile phone from him.

A case under Sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC was registered at the Sadar Banga police station.

In the supervision of Mukesh Kumar, SP (Investigation), and Sarwan Singh Bal, DSP, Banga, police teams, led by Inspector Rajiv Kumar, SHO, Sadar Banga, arrested two involved in the incident.

“While seven cases were already registered against Didar Singh, alias Gogi, three cases were registered against Sukhjinder Singh, alias Bitta. Nine cases were already registered against Baljinder Singh, who is still at large. During further interrogation, the suspects revealed that they committed several robberies in areas of the Sadar Banga police station, Mukandpur, Behram in SBS Nagar district and Chabbewal police station in Hoshiarpur district. With their arrest, a total of five cases in the district and one case of Hoshiarpur district have been solved,” the SSP said.

The suspects also confessed to have committed 11 more robberies in the areas of Banga Sub-Division and Mahilpur police station, Hoshiarpur district. The duo will be produced in the court to seek police remand. Raids are being conducted to arrest Baljinder Singh,” the SSP said.

The recoveries

Four mobile phones, a sharp weapon and a bike were recovered from their possession. With the arrest of these persons, several robberies committed by them in various districts had also been solved, the police said.

