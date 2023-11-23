Gang of snatchers busted, 5 held

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 22

A police party of Bhargo Camp busted a gang of snatchers and arrested five of its members. The police recovered three bikes, five mobile phones and sharp-edged weapons from their possession.

The suspects have been identified as Arya Singh, Abhishek, Jaspreet Singh, Raja Ram and Tarun, all residents of Jalandhar.

Police officials said in his complaint, Pankaj, a resident of Uday Nagar, stated that some unidentified miscreants snatched his bag containing cash and mobile phone after threatening him with weapons on November 16. In his complaint, he also mentioned that the miscreants also attacked him and he sustained minor injuries.

Following which, the police initiated an investigation and arrested the suspects in this regard.

Police officials said a case under Sections 379 and 323 of the IPC had been registered against the suspects. The police also recovered the bikes used in the crime, mobiles phones and weapons from them. They had been sent to two-day police remand for further investigation.