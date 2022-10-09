Gang of thieves busted, 1 held

Tribune News Service

Phillaur: The police have claimed to have busted a gang of thieves after arresting Deepak, a member of the group. Investigating Officer Harjindar Singh said Deepak’s three accomplices from the Talwann village have been booked. Sarabjit Ranni complained to the police that the accused had stolen iron rods from the community hall and a bag of wheat from her house. A case under sections 380, 457 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accomplices and raids are being conducted to nab them. OC

Rider dies after being hit by bus

Phagwara: A motorcyclist was killed on the spot after being hit from behind by a PRTC bus near Bhularai village here. The police handed over his body to his family after the postmortem and said the bus driver had fled the spot. A case has been registered under section 279, 427, 304-A of the Indian Penal Code against the bus driver. OC

13 booked on assault charge

Nakodar: The police have booked thirteen individuals on the charges of assault, criminal intimidation, and rioting after Jogindar Pal of Kheeva vilage registered a complaint with them. Jogindar alleged that Deepal Kumar, Sain and 11 others attacked and made threats to him, his son Vivek, and Kuldip Singh. A case under sections 324, 341, 506, 148, 149 of the Indian Penal Code has been filed against the accused. Officer Chaman Lal said no arrests had been made so far.