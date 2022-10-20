Gang of thieves busted, 2 held

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have busted a gang of thieves. Two members have been arrested on the charge of stealing batteries from two mobile towers. Investigating officer (IO) Sanjivan Singh said the arrested accused have been identified as Balwindar Kumar of Kakkarr Kalan and Jagdeep Singh of Kania Kalan. Pawan Kumar a resident of Basti Danshmand Jalandhar that the accused stole battery cells from two mobile towers at Chak Kalan village. The IO said a case has been registered against the accused and their two accomplices- Deppu of Kherra and Gori of Kakkarr Kalan under Section 380 of the IPC. OC
One held for snatching
Phillaur: The Nurmahal police have arrested a villager on the charge of snatching. Investigating officer Avtar Singh said the accused has been identified as Lakhwindar Singh, alias Kalu, a resident of Burj Hassan. The IO said a case has been registered against the accused under Section 379-B of the IPC.
