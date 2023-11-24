Gang of vehicle snatchers busted in Hoshiarpur, 4 held

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, November 23

The district police arrested four members of a gang that was involved in snatching vehicles laden with vegetables at gunpoint and recovered five vehicles, including two stolen tractors from them. This information was given by the newly appointed SSP of the district, Surendra Lamba, while addressing a press conference at the Police Lines here today.

He said that to crack down on anti-social elements, a special team was formed under the leadership of Sarabjit Singh SP (Investigation) with Parminder Singh, DSP (Investigation), and Inspector Balwinder Pal, in-charge CIA.

Using technical and scientific techniques, the said team exposed the robbery gang and arrested its four members, identified as Lovepreet Singh, a resident of Khankot (Amritsar), Harmandeep Singh, a resident of Chuslevad (Taran Taran), Manpreet Singh of Lalle (Ferozepur) and Jugraj Singh, a resident of Cholah Sahib (Taran Taran). He said that two stolen tractors, two cars and one Mahindra pickup vehicle were recovered from the alleged accused. He said that the gang mainly targeted vehicles carrying vegetables to Himachal Pradesh at night. He said that cases were registered against the said alleged accused in various police stations. They will be produced in the court and taken on remand for further questioning, the SSP said.

#Hoshiarpur