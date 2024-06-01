Gang of vehicle thieves busted, 3 in police net

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 31

A CIA team from Phagwara, led by Inspector Bisman Singh, claimed to have busted an inter-state gang of vehicle thieves and arrested its three members on Thursday.

Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police Vatsala Gupta said after a tip-off, a CIA team nabbed the suspects near the Civil Hospital, Phagwara. They had been identified as Shiva, a resident of Chhag Colony in Phagwara, Raman, a resident of Kherra village, and Aman, a resident of Pehchan Nagar, Phagwara.

SSP Vatsala Gupta said after interrogation, the CIA team conducted raids near Bhogpur village and recovered seven stolen or snatched motorcycles from them.

SP Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said the suspects had a criminal past as 20 criminal cases were already registered against them in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. A case under Sections 379 and 411 of IPC had also been registered by the Phagwara police. The police have also recovered an iron cutter from their possession.

