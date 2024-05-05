Gangster arrested for killing kabaddi player

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 4

The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested an Amritsar-based gangster on the charge of murdering a kabaddi player, Sandeep Singh.

Station House Officer (SHO) Jai Pal said the suspect had been identified as Swarndeep Singh, alias Swaran Singh, a resident of Pritam Enclave near Golden Gate, Amritsar, and presently living at Kila Mehra village falling under the Jandiala Guru police station.

He was declared a proclaimed offender (PO) by a court under Section 299 of the CrPC.

Angrej Singh, a resident of Nangal Ambian village falling under the Shahkot police station, had told the police that his brother Sandeep Singh, a prominent kabaddi player, came to Mallian Kalan village with his team to participate in a tournament on March 14, 2022.

In his complaint, he had said that five unidentified car-borne armed miscreants opened fired at his brother around 6 PM. After he fell on the ground, the suspects again fired gunshots at his brother. The suspects also fired while fleeing, leading to injuries to two persons. Sandeep succumbed to his injuries at a clinic.

The Station House Officer said a case under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 212, 216 (harbouring offenders), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offense), 482 (using a false property mark) and 148 and 149 (rioting) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered in March 2022.

